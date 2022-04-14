Focusing only on Avery Anders’ offensive output is missing the bigger picture, according to Clarkdale boys soccer coach Luke Smith.
It’s easy to get caught up in Anders’ production near the goal, as the Clarkdale center midfielder finished his senior season with 19 goals and 14 assists. But Smith said Anders is the complete package, which is why he was named a Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star this year.
“Defensively, he can make tackles all over the field and win the ball back for us to start heading toward the goal,” Smith said. “Offensively, he can take guys on one versus one and beat them in the midfield or find that extra passer to split the lines and get through defenses as well. All-around, he’s just a solid player.”
Anders was named the Premier Preps Boys Soccer Player of the Year after a strong 2021-22 season, and he said he was honored to bring positive publicity to his team.
“I never really thought about (winning this award) but it feels really good to represent Clarkdale soccer in this way,” Anders said.
Smith said Anders isn’t just talented but also coachable.
“I’ve had him since he was in ninth grade, and he wants to learn and get better, so any instructions I give, he does the best he can do to make an adjustment or do whatever it is I’ve asked,” Smith said. “He’s one of those guys the players listen to, too, and he doesn’t mind stepping up and getting onto someone or helping guys on the field with things that maybe I can’t see on the sidelines.”
Being a vocal leader doesn’t come naturally for Anders, but he said it’s a necessity in certain situations.
“I’ve never really liked telling people what to do, but in a game or a practice before a big game, I don’t mind it at that point,” Anders said.
He also credited Smith for his development as a player throughout his high school career.
“He’s a chill coach,” Anders said. “He doesn’t yell as much. He just lets us practice, and if we’re doing something wrong he’ll tell us, but he keeps it fun.”
Smith said losing Anders to graduation will be tough, especially since he was such a good example in multiple ways
“You can look at the success we’ve had the last three to four years, and he’s been one of the ones who have had the most success as anyone at Clarkdale,” Smith said. “These guys made me look good a lot of times, and having him be as good a player and as good a teammate as he is, is rare to find. He’ll be missed around here for sure.”
Anders signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
