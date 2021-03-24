Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.