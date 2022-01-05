Last week, I reviewed the columns I wrote over the first six months of 2021, so this week, we will wrap up our tour of last year with a look at the months of July through December, one month at a time:
JULY: The first week of the month I discussed some of the events I have covered that I would love to relive again, such as the 1985 College World Series; the 1986 Masters, where Jack Nicklaus rallied to claim the Green Jacket; and the 1983 Egg Bowl, which saw a gust of wind play a big factor in Ole Miss’ win over Mississippi State.
Week two saw me going down my “bucket list” of sporting events I would like to check off before my days are done. Among those was watching a day baseball game at Wrigley Field In Chicago, and another was to see either the U.S. men’s or women’s national soccer team play. In week three I reminisced about the first Major League Baseball games I saw in person. It happened to be a doubleheader in Atlanta when the Pittsburgh Pirates paid a visit to the Braves on July 7, 1972. Among the “stars” I saw play that night were Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell. The month of July ended with a discussion of the jump by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and what it could mean to the future of college football realignment.
AUGUST: We began this month with the revelation that I am undoubtedly the worst golfer ever to grace any of the local golf courses. I’ve actually hit a drive backwards between my own legs. It was amazing to say the least. Week two began a five-week journey of me revealing my top 100 all-time Atlanta Braves, beginning with No. 100 Johnny Oates and making it all the way down to Ralph Garr at no. 4 before the month of August came to a close.
SEPTEMBER: This month opened with me unveiling my top three Braves of all time, with Phil Niekro at the top of the list, followed by Dale Murphy and Hank Aaron. In the second week of September, I shared a non-sports story from my youth, telling the tale of how me and my childhood friend David Keen (I was 9 and he was 8) became actual superheroes until we ran into a little trouble at the local wuashateria, bringing those dreams to halt less than two hours into our journey.
In week three I shared my fascination with watching as many college teams play as possible, listing some of the teams I have seen play (just more than 200), and many I would like to check out in the near future. The month concluded with my assertion that despite the fact that the SEC had just taken two of the best teams away from the Big XII, it may become necessary for those two Power Five conferences to become scheduling buddies to offset a power play by the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12.
OCTOBER: In week one I warned readers not to overlook the Atlanta Braves in the upcoming playoffs, noting that there was a legitimate path for them to reached the National League Championship Series and perhaps even the World Series. In week two we ran down the remaining undefeated teams in college football, detailing which teams had the best shot of remaining unblemished. Here is an excerpt from that column. “Cincinnati may be the most intriguing of the undefeated teams. If the 5-0 Bearcats can win their last seven games and go 12-0, it will hard to keep them out of the Playoffs.”
The following week I made my first prediction at who would be the four teams taking part in the College Football Playoffs. My first and second picks were Cincinnati and Georgia, so I did pretty good there. I struggled a bit on the last two going with Oklahoma and Ohio State.
In the final week of the month I wrote about the Atlanta Braves returning to the World Series for the first time since losing to the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic in 1999.
NOVEMBER: I dug into the vaults in the first week of the month, reprinting a column I wrote in June of 1988 about making a visit to the Grand Canyon. Week two involved not only celebrating the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series but discussing the possibilities of them becoming a dominate force in MLB for the rest of the decade. In week three the College Football Playoff was again at the forefront with me boldly, and incorrectly, predicting that Georgia would beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game, ruining the Crimson Tide’s hopes of a shot at a National Championship. My Fnal Four prediction was Georgia and Notre Dame playing in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State and Cincinnati facing off in the Cotton Bowl, with the Bulldogs and Buckeyes playing for the title.
The next week I shared facts from Steve Carlton’s amazing pitching performance for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1972. He won 27 games for a team that only won 59 the entire season. The final week of November was more college football talk, focusing on the Big XII title game between Oklahoma State and Baylor and the American Athletic Conference title matchup between Cincinnati and Houston.
DECEMBER: The last month of the year began with me licking my wounds over the way the College Football Playoffs turned out. The biggest surprise was the appearance of the Wolverines of Michigan in the Final Four. The second and third week saw me totally getting away from sports. In week two I told of the time I almost ran into Santa Claus smack dab in the middle of my living room at the age of 6, while the third week centered around a love-sick 17 year old making a “surprise” appearance in his hometown Christmas Parade. And of course, in Week 52 we began recapping the first six months of 2021.
