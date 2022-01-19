Those in their 20s and 30s will find this a little difficult to believe, but 50 years passes by in a hurry.
In just 24 weeks, on July 7, 2022, my family and I plan to walk through the gates of Truist Park located just 10 miles Northwest of Atlanta to watch my beloved Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals.
That date is significant because it will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Major League Baseball game I ever attended. As has been documented in this column before, it was on July 7, 1972, that my “Uncle” Johnny Anderson (he was actually my cousin, but was much older) took me to watch the Braves play the mighty Pittsburgh Pirates in a doubleheader at long-since-demolished Fulton County Stadium. The Braves lost the first 10-2 but won the second 3-2.
While these were just a pair of ballgames, it is fair to say that the experience of watching a professional sporting event in person catapulted me toward a profession in sports. There have been several twists and turns along the way, but that one experience played a huge role in who I am today.
So, it only seemed fitting that I should trek back to Atlanta to mark that truly milestone personal event surrounded by family.
The tickets have been purchased; now we just need the owners and players to get together so we can have a season.
It’s almost impossible for me to share what those two moments — seeing my fist game and watching one with my wife, children and grandchildren 50 years to the date — mean to me. In an effort to sort out my memories, feelings and thoughts, it crossed my mind to reach out to some of the men who helped form those memories, thus helping to launch a lifeline passion for sports and professional baseball in particular.
Many of them have died, including Uncle Johnny. Just this past year, we lost Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro, both who were on the field that night so long ago.
But I have this story I want to unravel in a special way, unlike I’ve told or written one before.
My first step in that six-month journey began about a week ago when I sat down and wrote a letter to Milt May. He is one of the 12 players, four Pirates and eight Braves, I have decided to reach out to in hopes of being granted an interview.
May’s name is unknown to most of you, but on that night he went 5-for-5 at the plate in the first game of the doubleheader, a remarkable feat. Another Pirate I wrote just a couple days ago was shortstop Gene Alley, who hit the first MLB home run I ever saw in person.
The other 10 I have addresses for are former Pirates Luke Walker and Gene Clines, as well as former Braves Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr, Mike Lum, Sonny Jackson, Felix Millan, Darrell Evans, Marty Perez and Gil Garrido.
I’m writing each of them, telling them my story and asking them to contact me. If they do, then I hope to write a story about what we discuss. Will they all get back with me? Of course not. Is it possible I won’t get even one reply? Of course it is.
But whatever I come up with, I will share with you as we walk together along the last six months of what has been a remarkable 50-year journey.
I’ve already formed a list of questions for each of the 12, but when the conversation begins, who knows where it will take us? But one thing is for sure, you will be along for the ride.
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com.
