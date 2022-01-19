Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder is possible early. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder is possible early. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.