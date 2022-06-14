Remarkable seasons, outstanding performances and incredible sports teams are things that have always intrigued me, especially the ones I’ve actually seen play in person or on television.
I’ve always heard how amazing the 1927 New York Yankees, which featured six Hall of Famers, were. They are supposedly among the best of all time. But alas, even though I am the Old Sports Dude, I’m not ancient, so I never got a chance to see them play.
Two of the first “historic” teams I ever saw were the UCLA Bruins of the early 1970s and the 1972 Miami Dolphins.
The Bruins won seven consecutive NCAA men’s basketball championships from 1967-1973. They really didn’t catch my attention until 1971, when a big redhead by the name of Bill Walton starred at center. They once had a winning streak of 89 games. Truly, true remarkable.
When the Miami Dolphins closed out the 1972 season with a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII — yes, that’s seven, as in the seventh Super Bowl ever played — I had no idea I was watching history.
I knew the Dolphins were good. After all, they were 14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the postseason, but I would have never believed 50 years later we still wouldn’t have seen another NFL team go undefeated. Just think about that. Amazing.
Then there are the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who began the season an unbelievable 41-3 on the way to winning the NBA championship. Before the season was over, including the postseason, they won 83 of the 100 games they played.
The 1998 New York Yankees had a 114-48 regular season record and eventually won the World Series by sweeping the San Diego Padres in four games.
All of that is great, and certainly worthy of respect, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the amazing performance the University of Oklahoma softball team just put together.
During the 2021 season, the Sooners went 56-4 on the way to winning the Women’s College World Series. That OU team only lost two games in the regular season. After falling to upstart James Madison in the first game of the WCWS, they battled their way back to win the title, setting World Series records for homers, 15; hits, 67; and runs, 49. All of this coming in eight games.
How in the world would Oklahoma back up that great season? With an even better one. The Sooners began 2022 39-0 and only lost one game in the regular season (4-2 to Texas) before falling to Oklahoma State in the Big XII Championship Game by a score of 4-3.
The Sooners rolled through the Regional, embarrassing Texas A&M 20-0 in the championship game, then swept Central Florida 8-0, 7-1 in the Super Regional.
OU kept hot in the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City earlier this month, smashing Northwestern 13-2 then beating Texas 7-2 before falling to UCLA 7-3, only its third loss of the season. The Sooners bounced back to eliminate the Bruins by crushing them 15-0 to set up a best-of-three matchup with Texas in the championships series.
OU once again dominated, thumping Teas 16-1 in Game 1, then winning 10-5 in Game 2.
Just how good was this Oklahoma team that finished the season an outstanding 59-3? Well, the Sooners won 41 of their games by the run-rule, led the nation in team batting average and team earned run average and crushed the most homers in a season ever. They posted 33 shutouts on the season and recorded eight no-hitters.
Oklahoma’s best player, Jocelyn Alo, hit an unconscious .515 with a nation-leading 34 homers and managed to drive in 85 runs with her 85 hits while also scoring 84 runs with an on-base percentage of .646 and an unfathomable OPS of 1.885. By comparison, the best OPS ever recorded in a Major League Baseball season was 1.422 by Barry Bonds.
But Alo wasn’t the only big gun. The Sooners had three players with more than 20 homers and six in double digits. Oklahoma posted a team batting average of .371, on base percentage of .471 and OPS of 1.208. That’s as a team! The pitching staff’s ERA was 1.05 with a batting average against of .141.
In just six games in the Women’s College World Series this year, the Sooners scored 64 runs, eclipsing the record they set the previous year by 15 — in two fewer games.
In my mind it’s just going to be difficult to talk about the best teams of all time without bringing up the 2022 OU softball team. The numbers speak for themselves.
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.
