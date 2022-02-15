It was a trivia question to which I knew the answer the day it happened and have never forgotten: Who was the first man to come to the plate as a designated hitter in a regular-season game in Major League Baseball?
The answer is, of course, Ron Blomberg. In fact, he picked up the first RBI by a DH when he was walked with the bases loaded by Boston’s Luis Tiant in the first inning of a game played on April 6, 1973, at famed Fenway Park.
From that day forward, for nearly 50 years, I have been an opponent of the designated hitter being adopted by the National League. To be honest, I’m not really sure why. Sure, I had all the logic such as the purity of the game, etc., etc., etc. But the honest truth is this: I was, and am, a National League guy. I”m sure if the NL had adopted the DH and the American League hadn’t, my opinion would have been different.
Over the last few years, I’ve softened quite a bit on my stance, and after both leagues used the DH in the COVID season of 2020, I finally consented and publicly stated that it was time for the NL to go to the DH. It’s the same sport, so both leagues should play by the same rules.
Now it appears that is what will happen, as Major League Baseball announced that the DH would be instituted when the 2022 season begins. Or should I say, if it begins?
For the past 20 years, I have agreed that both leagues should play by the same rules, but insisted that the renegade AL should come back home to the original rules of the game and get rid of the DH. That, of course, was never going to happen. Not when aging sluggers could continue to make big bucks and not have to own a glove. The MLB Player’s Union was never going to let that happen.
My friend and big-time baseball buddy Jeff Parks — who listens to MLB radio all day while driving a truck for a living — insists that the two leagues having different rules gave an advantage to the American League when it came time for the World Series because the AL had players paid to play that position, and the NL was basically using a reserve to fill the slot.
Perhaps he is right. If he is, please don’t tell him. I will have to hear about it forever! The truth, as far as I’m concerned, is MLB could play 10 men on the field at the same time, I just want them to get on the field. Baseball has changed over the years, but so have tires, television and the number of hairs on my head. It happens.
But to me, it is still the purest of the games, the most simple and the most complex all at the same time. Some people want the games to be shorter, while I want them to go longer, lasting deep into the night. I want to savor every pitch, every swing of the bat, every moment.
Will pitchers not batting any more change the way I feel about baseball? Not one little bit. It’s still baseball and I just need for it to be played.
Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.