Entering Nov. 18’s contest against Starkville Academy, Lamar senior Ross Polizzi knew he was just a few points away from 1,000 for his career.
On the precipice of such a milestone, Polizzi said it was difficult not to think about scoring enough points to put him over the mark before the game tipped off. During the game, though, his focus shifted.
“In that environment, it’s about winning games,” Polizzi said.
The Raiders dropped the contest 48-33, but Polizzi was able to surpass the millennium mark in the game, an accomplishment Raiders coach Seth Cheatham said was a big deal for Polizzi given the level of competition Lamar faces in MAIS Class 5A.
“It’s one of those things where he said he was close to 1,000 points, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I didn’t realize that,’” Cheatham said. “I had to go back and check, and he was right. Not many people get a chance to accomplish that. To be able to say you scored 1,000 points in this league, it’s tough. There are no cakewalks with the schedule Lamar plays. Every night you’re going to earn your points.”
Now that he’s had time to reflect on the accomplishment, Polizzi said he’s grateful to have been given the opportunity to score a lot of points for the Raiders over the last several seasons.
“At first it took a while for me to understand how good it felt, but eventually it sunk in,” Polizzi said.
And he agreed with Cheatham that none of the points felt easy due to the quality teams Lamar faces every winter.
“We play some really good teams, so you don’t just get to go out there and make layups,” Polizzi said. “It’s a lot harder than you’d think to do it in the private school league. Having good teammates to support me all these years has helped a lot.”
Being 6-foot-5 has also helped, Polizzi admitted.
“So does coming to a school that lets me work out whenever I want,” Polizzi said.
He’s not just tall, though: Cheatham said Polizzi’s athleticism and versatility allow him to play just about any position, even though the Raiders have him primarily at small forward.
“When you’re 6-foot-5 and can run the one and also post up inside, that shows you that you’re going to have a little bit of versatility going into the season,” Cheatham said. “He has the height, but he also has the athleticism. He sees the floor well and passes well, but he can also think a couple of plays ahead of what’s developing and decide what move needs to be done, whether it’s a pass or finishing. He’s not just a straight-line player; he can more laterally and also make those plays.”
Reaching the 1,000-point threshold was a major goal for Polizzi coming into the season, and now that he’s done it, Polizzi said the next major goal is constantly on his mind when he takes the court.
“Win as many games as possible,” Polizzi said.
Lamar plans to honor Polizzi’s 1,000 points with a ceremony at a game in the near future and present him with a commemorative basketball. Cheatham said they’re aiming to do it either at Lamar’s home game against Winston Academy Dec. 7 or its home game against Simpson Academy Dec. 16, depending on how soon the basketball is ready.
