Area Wide Youth Sports Elite out of Philadelphia, which previously offered just football and cheerleading, has created a youth basketball league that will run from June 10 to August 12 this year.
AWYSE was created to give parents an inexpensive youth sports option. Chief Executive Officer Greg Fulton said the organization puts God first, but also offers minimal travel times and a voice in the organization for parents.
“We’ve tried to dial down a plan of basketball affordability,” Fulton said. “We have an elite basketball plan, high school rules, but the whole thing is affordability for parents to have an opportunity to participate. … No disrespect to AAU because it's needed, but we want to channel it down to give them the same experience with less cost.”
The organization’s administration also promotes its code of conduct, which features a clear bag policy and does not allow profanity. Fulton said parents are free to give their opinions on issues at meetings, and he wants them to be able to be heard as individuals.
“We want people to know that if you come and participate inside this organization, you will be treated fairly, questions will be answered, voices will be heard, your opinions will be accepted,” Fulton said.
The basketball league will offer teams for boys aged 7 through 9, 10 through 12 and 13 through 15, as well as a 13 through 15 age group for girls. More age groups will be added to the girls division next year.
“The boys just flock,” AWYSE Basketball Commissioner George Gill said. “It’s kind of harder to get girls teams built up, but next year no doubt. No later than next year we should have the girls in full force.”
AWYSE also offers football and cheerleading, which begin in September. The football league features local team names, including the Newton City Tigers, Newton County Cougars, Winston County Bulldogs, Heidelberg Oilers, Union Yellowjackets, Lake Hornets and Neshoba Rockets.
The local team names are fitting for an organization that offers competitive football to youth in East Mississippi. Age groups for football and cheerleading are 4 through 6, 7 through 8, 9 through 10 and 11 through 12.
“You don't have to do all that traveling,” Fulton said. “(You can) play the same caliber football right here in our surrounding communities.”
Interested parents and guardians can contact Fulton at 601-650-8301, Gill at 601-416-7993, or Director of Operations Lonnie Henry at 769-226-2203.
“We built this organization for the public, for the people," Fulton said. "Our arms are open to anyone. We don’t discriminate against any race, color or religion. We’re here for the public, and we’re here for the communities in all the surrounding counties.”
