With the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s decision to eliminate slow-pitch softball as a sport, all four Lauderdale County high schools and several other area schools are planning to establish girls volleyball programs for the 2020-21 academic year.
Lauderdale County School District Athletic Director Tim Moore said Clarkdale, Northeast Lauderdale, Southeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale have been approved by the MHSAA, and that site preparation, equipment purchasing and coach hirings will begin after the new year, likely in February. The teams are slated to compete as independents under the state’s high school sports governing body, meaning they will not play district games or qualify for the playoffs as they navigate their first seasons.
“This is a great opportunity for our female athletes because this is another opportunity for them to get involved in a sport which carries a possibility of getting a college scholarship,” Moore said. “I think it’s a great thing because it’ll open more doors for our female athletes.”
Moore added that a district-wide survey went out to students beforehand in an effort to gauge interest in possibly joining teams.
“We felt like once we got an idea of how much interest there would be, it was right to start these programs,” Moore said.
Neshoba Central and Enterprise are also set to start volleyball next year, with Neshoba awaiting school board approval. Neshoba athletic director Tom Holland said the idea started before slow-pitch was officially dropped, as it was expected to be phased out.
“It’s new, and anything new is challenging,” Holland said. “I feel like it’s going to be exciting for our players who get to play something they’ve never done before.”
Neshoba Central and Enterprise have followed other local schools in establishing girls volleyball programs. Lamar School, Russell Christian Academy and Kemper County High School both competed in their second seasons this past fall. Meridian High School has offered volleyball since the late 1990s as well.
“We’ll hit the ground running and make the best of it,” Holland said. “It’s new to us and new to our area. We’ve got a lot of schools in our area planning on doing it, so that’s going to be interesting how it takes off.”
