Several area high schools were unable to take the field Friday night due to concerns over COVID-19.
Lamar School canceled its game at Jackson Prep on Friday, while Quitman and Philadelphia high schools were forced to cancel their next two games.
Lamar Athletic Director Shane Adams said in a text message Friday’s game was canceled due to a “difference of opinions on game day pandemic protocols” between Lamar and Jackson Prep. He also said the Raiders are expected to resume their season next week when they host Simpson Academy.
A Thursday press release by the Philadelphia Public School District said the Tornadoes will forfeit both Friday’s scheduled game against Madison-Ridgeland Academy and their Sept. 25 game against Kemper County “due to the number of football players quarantined.”
The Quitman School District sent out a press release Tuesday saying a Greene County football player had tested positive for COVID-19. The Panthers played Greene County Sept. 11, and after contact tracing, 27 Quitman players were forced to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. Quitman’s games against West Lauderdale Friday and Northeast Lauderdale Sept. 25 were canceled, and West Lauderdale traveled to Tupelo Friday instead.
