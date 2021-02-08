Numerous area MHSAA soccer players will compete in upcoming All-Star contests this week.
The Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star soccer game will be played Saturday, Feb. 13, at Brandon High School, with the girls’ contest taking place at noon and the boys’ game being played at 2 p.m. The following area players made the MAC’s North and South rosters:
•Alice Williamson, West Lauderdale, Girls North Team
•Ember Temple, West Lauderdale, Girls North Team
•Brooke Robinson, Clarkdale, Girls South Team
•Lee Hill, Newton County, Boys North Team
The third-annual Central Mississippi All-Star soccer game will take place Tuesday at East Central Community College, with the girls’ contest starting at 5:30 p.m., following by the boys’ game at 7:15 p.m. The following area players made the East and West rosters:
•Kristen Phillips, Clarkdale, East Girls Team
•Katie Brooke Smith, Clarkdale, East Girls Team
•Mary Ashley Culpepper, Clarkdale, East Girls Team
•Kaylee Avant, Newton County, East Girls Team
•Kaylee Harrison, West Lauderdale, East Girls Team
•Anna Kate Humphries, West Lauderdale, East Girls Team
•Emily Benthall, West Lauderdale, East Girls Team
•Mason Horne, Clarkdale, East Boys Team
•Cole Gardner, Clarkdale, East Boys Team
•Addison Dees, Neshoba Central, East Boys Team
•Griffin Bailey, Newton County, East Boys Team
•Graham Lewis, Newton County, East Boys Team
•Zach Walker, West Lauderdale, East Boys Team
