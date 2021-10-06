Numerous area players and coaches were selected by the Mississippi Association of Coaches to the two All-Star football games in December.
For the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, Union’s Kenyon Clay and Neshoba Central’s Jaharon Griffin were selected to Team Mississippi, along with West Lauderdale manager Taylor Quijada. Clay is listed as a running back, while Griffin is listed as a linebacker.
For the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star game, the following players were selected to the North Team roster: Neshoba Central’s Eli Anderson (quarterback), West Lauderdale’s JJ Grant (running back), Neshoba Central’s Ja’Naylon Dupree (wide receiver), West Lauderdale’s Logan Johnson (guard/tackle) and Neshoba Central’s Maxton Woodward (defensive tackle), along with Neshoba Central head coach Patrick Schoolar, who will be an assistant coach for the North Team.
The South Team roster for the Bernard Blackwell game includes the following: Meridian’s Jonathan Vaughn (wide receiver), Union’s Cameron Pascal (offensive line), Newton County’s Colin Crowder (linebacker) and Kemper County’s Heaven Coleman (defensive back). Newton County head coach Bobby Bass was also selected as an assistant coach for the South Team.
The Mississippi-Alabama game will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Bernard Blackwell game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Gulfport High School’s Milner Stadium in Gulfport.
