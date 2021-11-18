Several area players and coaches were selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star soccer rosters, the MAC announced Thursday.
Newton County’s Griffin Bailey was named to the Boys North Team, while Clarkdale’s Avery Anders was selected to the Boys South roster and West Lauderdale’s Emily Benthall was named to Girls South Team.
Clarkdale boys soccer coach Luke Smith was selected as head coach of the Boys South Team, while Clarkdale girls soccer coach Brandon Rogers was named as the Boys South Team’s assistant coach.
