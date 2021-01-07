Numerous athletes and coaches were selected to various All-Star basketball games.
In the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, Meridian High School’s Arianna Patton and Choctaw Central’s Meloney Thames both made the girls’ roster, and Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith was selected as head coach of Team Mississippi. Quitman’s Chris Keys Jr. made Team Mississippi’s boys’ roster.
The 2021 North/South All-Star game will feature the following area players:
•Derryon Gray, Enterprise, Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
•Eli Walker, Southeast Lauderdale, Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
•Kyla Farmer, Choctaw Central, Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
•Hama'ya Fielder, Neshoba Central, Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
•Carly Keats, Choctaw Central, Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
•Dacia Bostic, Quitman, Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
•Powe, MHS, Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
•Parker Henry, West Lauderdale, Classes 4-6A Boys North Team
Former MHS assistant boys basketball coach Tony Tadlock, now head coach at Raymond, was picked as one of the coaches for the Classes 4-6A Boys South Team. Neshoba Central coach Jason Broom was selected as one of the coaches for the Classes 4-6A Girls North Team.
The Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games will be played Friday, March 12, in the Dunn-Oliver Academe in Montgomery, Alabama. The North-South All-Star games will take place Saturday, March 20, at the A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.