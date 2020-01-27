Like millions of people around the world, Justin Sollie was unsure if the news was true.
The Enterprise boys basketball coach first received a text before checking on social media and confirming online that NBA legend Kobe Bryant was dead.
“There was that awkwardness of, “I don’t want to believe this. I’m not sure if I do believe this,” Sollie said. “But then as the news kept pouring in, it was just heartbreaking.”
The 41-year old Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California along with seven others. The passengers were traveling to a travel basketball tournament that Gianna was playing in with a team Bryant coached. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
While Bryant’s influence stretches across continents, Meridian girls basketball head coach Deneshia Faulkner said people everywhere had a personal connection to the former Los Angeles Laker.
“A lot of people can say, “How can you really be this torn up about somebody that you’ve never met in the flesh?” But I think it was more of his persona and his personality that he did allow us to get to know him,” Faulkner said. “We’re sending him love because of the work ethic he had and the dedication.
We idolized him. We held him dear to us because of who he was. He motivated us, he inspired us, and we fell in love with that.”
Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball head coach Centel Truman said Bryant’s inspiration was so great, his squad will be wearing his Nike Mamba shoes for their game Tuesday against Kemper County. Truman said Bryant often comes up in their team discussions.
“One thing I always say is, not only was he educated, but he took hard work, plus talent, and made himself a great player. And that’s something that’s rarity now,” Truman said. “Some people try to find shortcuts and jump steps, but every day, every minute, every second, he pushed himself.”
Sollie said he spoke with his team at practice Monday on Bryant’s tenacity.
“I told my guys at the end of practice that Kobe was Kobe because of his immense work ethic. To me, Kobe will always be that guy who refused to lose,” he said, “I told them, “Guys, he came into the league as a 17-year-old, the same age as some of you, the youngest player at the time to ever play in the NBA, and said I want Michael (Jordan). That was the confidence he played with, and I think that speaks volumes.”
For Faulkner, Bryant’s will to win resonated with her when the Lady Wildcats entered this 2019-20 season after suffering a 101-44 loss in the MHSAA quarterfinal last season.
“That’s not something that Kobe would’ve taken as a defeat. He would’ve gotten back in the gym and he would’ve worked even harder so that wouldn’t happen to him again,” she said. “That’s what we did. We took on that mentality. We came into our next preseason with a deeper drive because of people like Kobe.”
Truman said he wants people to recognize Bryant for more than just his 20-year career in the NBA.
“I hope that people not only remember the basketball player Kobe Bryant, but remember the man Kobe Bryant and what he stood for and the things he did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.