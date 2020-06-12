The Downtown Optimist Club’s annual junior golf program will go on as scheduled, with some changes to help keep participants and instructors safe.
Briarwood Country Club will host all three sessions of the DTOC’s junior golf program on Tuesday and Thursday of next week and also June 23. Although there will be on-site registration at 8 a.m. each day, the DTOC is urging parents to pre-register. Play begins at 8:10 a.m each day, and all rounds are expected to be completed by 10:30 a.m.
DOTC member Will Carpenter said the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes to how the program normally operates. Golf clubs will be sanitized beforehand, and hand sanitizer will be available for golfers throughout each session. Parents are typically asked to volunteer, but this year they’re being asked to simply drop off their child or remain in their vehicles during play.
With the annual Crestwood T-ball league being canceled, Carpenter said the DTOC was even more determined to still host the junior golf program, even if it meant extra steps to ensure it could be done safely.
“These kids have been made to stay home and haven’t been able to be around friends, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to be outside and around other folks,” Carpenter said. “We will be socially distancing and wiping down clubs, and we were able to get enough sanitizer to put on a program.”
Participation is free, and children are asked to wear collared shirts and golf or tennis shoes. Sunscreen is highly recommended, and children with their own golf clubs are asked to bring them so children without golf clubs can use the ones being provided by the DTOC. Snacks and water will also be provided to participants.
“We want to get kids out there, get a club in their hands, have them be around other kids and put smiles on their faces and make them want to keep playing golf,” Carpenter said.
For more information, or to pre-register your child, contact Carpenter at 601-693-9711 or wcarpenter@trustmark.com; Trey Hannah at 601-483-3355 or treyhannah@att.net; or Anthony Thomas at 601-485-0894 or thomasa@gsnb.com. Further information can be found at tinyurl.com/y8shdnpe.
