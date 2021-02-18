AnnaClaire Nance described college soccer as a humbling sport.
That’s why being selected as one of Mississippi College’s two Top Newcomers was such an honor. The school announced Feb. 11 that Nance had made the Top Newcomers List in the Gulf South Conference along with teammate Beatrice Currie in a press release, and that the Choctaws were picked to win the Gulf South Conference Group A in the Spring Championship Series after going 15-3 last year and 12-0 in conference play.
“I was really honored I was on that list,” Nance said. “To be on that list makes you want to work harder and be the best you can be.”
Nance graduated from West Lauderdale in 2020 and was a member of four state champion Lady Knights teams before arriving at Mississippi College last fall to continue her soccer career. Since then, Nance has adjusted to both a new level of competition and college life, and she said the Mississippi College coaches have given her plenty of feedback to prepare her for her freshman season, which begins Sunday at Alabama-Huntsville.
“There’s always stuff you can work on, and their biggest thing is finding things I can get better at, like being stronger on the ball and more confident in my style of play,” Nance said.
In general, Nance said the competition is challenging and doesn’t afford her any “off days,” whether that’s in practice or in games.
“College soccer is a lot different than any other,” Nance said. “It’s very humbling. Everyone here is so good, so you always have to push yourself to play your best. The biggest adjustments are always having to play your hardest and the level of competition.”
Fortunately, the transition was made easier by how well she got along with her new teammates early on.
“When we first came they were all so welcoming,” Nance said. “Now I feel like I have 30 sisters on the team who are all my closest friends. It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be.”
In a scrimmage against the Mississippi University for Women on Jan. 30, Nance scored a goal in the 49th minute, and while it technically wasn’t her first collegiate goal since it came in an exhibition game, Nance said it was still a special moment.
“It was a really good feeling because I had two of my favorite teammates, Avery (Hederman) and Ashton (Storey), on the field with me,” Nance explained. “Being able to share that experience with them was really comforting and made me excited for the rest of the season.”
After such a good season last year, Nance said she realizes expectations are high for Mississippi College, but she’s used to it after playing for a winning program in high school.
“I hope we can maintain as a team that standard of being a winning program,” Nance said. “I want to work my hardest and be there for my team so we can keep that standard.”
