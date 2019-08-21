Matt Kuchar spoke with Andy Ogletree Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta about the first time he played in The Masters.
“He told me he was so nervous he could barely get the ball to stay on the tee,” Ogletree said.
As the U.S. Amateur champion in 1997, Kuchar earned direct entry to Augusta the following year, and was paired with the defending champion — a 22-year-old Tiger Woods, fresh off his first major victory.
Ogletree is following a similar path. After capturing the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship Sunday in Pinehurst, N.C., the first as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket since Kuchar 22 years ago, he is set to play in his first Masters tournament next April alongside Woods, who will be defending his 15th major, and first Masters since 2006.
“I can remember growing up watching Tiger and going crazy every time he made the clutch putt,” Ogletree said. “It’ll be a full circle, and dreams are coming true.”
Ogletree also qualifies for the U.S. Open and the British Open with the win.
“It’s every kid’s dream to play all those, and it’s a reality now, so it’s pretty special, and I’m definitely looking forward to playing those,” he said. “Going to try to learn a lot, and hopefully those won’t be the last majors I play in in my life.”
The Little Rock native and Union High School alumnus stayed focused and calm throughout the tournament and in the final against John Augenstein of Vanderbilt, even after being 4 down through 11 holes. Ogletree said he played well, never put himself in a bad position and felt in control for the back nine of the second round despite still facing a deficit.
“I knew opportunities like that don’t come around that often, and I had mentally prepared myself,” he said. “I really felt confident in everything I had done and all the work I had put in to get to that point, and I felt that this is what I’m supposed to do. There’s no point being nervous out there because you have nothing to lose.”
For Ogletree’s father, Jim Ogletree, his son’s victory was always in the cards. He said as the week went on and Andy kept finding himself in the next round, a sense of readiness swept over Pinehurst in anticipation of the final result.
When he climbed back in the final holes, taking his first lead in the 32nd that he kept through the end, his dad started gaining confidence.
“One lady told me she dreamed he was going to win,” Jim said. “Everyone felt like it was his time. It was really strange.”
As he watched nearby, Jim said his son was in a better position playing without the lead. He thought conversations with his caddy also kept him calm.
“He’s a good chaser like that,” he said. “He’s good at coming back from behind.”
The reception for the Ogletrees has been far-reaching, with Andy returning to Georgia Tech and Jim returning to Little Rock. The elder Ogletree, who runs a Piggly Wiggly in Union and whose family has been well-known in the area for decades, said he has received an abundance of congratulations from people, including some with whom he hasn’t spoken to in 20 years.
“Just about everyone that comes in the store congratulates us. We have a lot of old family friends and a lot of old customers, and it’s a part of them, too,” he said. “We might be from a small town, from basically nowhere, but he has a lot of people pulling for him from here. They’ve all followed him over the years and kept up with him. It makes you proud to be home.”
Winning the U.S. Amateur Championship is still sinking in, Andy Ogletree said, though he is reminded of his accomplishment every morning.
“It’s been getting back to normal, but it’s not normal because you wake up with a trophy in your living room,” he said. “It’s becoming more real.”
He’s accepted plenty of praise himself, including receiving a text message from Archie Manning. While he’s enjoyed the recognition, he said he’s looking forward to his next round of golf.
“Everywhere I go its, ‘Hey, congrats, congrats, congrats.’ It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s been a lot though. I’m looking forward to everything dying down and getting back to normal, because I’m ready to practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.