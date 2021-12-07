Chance Anderson scored a goal on a penalty kick for Meridian High School, but the Wildcats dropped a Tuesday evening contest to Petal 2-1 in prep soccer action.
Anderson’s penalty kick came in the 14th minute and gave Meridian an early 1-0 lead, but Petal tied the game 1-1 in the 28th minute off a penalty kick. The score remained knotted at the half, and Petal would go on to take a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute off another penalty kick.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Meridian soccer coach Josh Johnson said. “We went up early, and then had some unlucky penalties late, and things kind of went from there.”
Wildcats keeper William Dickerson had multiple impressive saves throughout the contest, with the only two goals scored off him coming from penalty kicks. Johnson said he continues to be impressed with Dickerson, who has been getting playing time for Meridian since he was in middle school.
“He’s been with us since he was in seventh grade, and he’s only a 10th grader now, so we’re looking for him to be really good in the future,” Johnson said. “We’re pretty young, but overall we’re developing pretty well. I like the way we’re moving.”
In girls action, the Lady Wildcats fell to Petal 7-0. Meridian returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Oak Grove.
