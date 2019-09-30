Neal Holliman just got back from Chicago.
With the chance for East Central Community College alumnus Tim Anderson to win Major League Baseball’s American League Batting Title as a member of the White Sox, the Warriors’ head coach knew he needed to be at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend.
“I said, ‘If he wins it, I’m going to be there,’” Holliman said.
And despite not registering a hit in the two games Holliman attended — the final two games of the season — Anderson’s .335 batting average was good enough to put him among Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and numerous other hall-of-famers as winners of the award.
The shortstop beat out the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu by only .08, garnering 167 hits, 81 runs and 57 RBIs in his fourth season with Chicago. He also knocked in 32 doubles and 18 home runs.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in for us here, or for him,” said Holliman, who spoke to Anderson after he won the title. “It was so unexpected this early in his career, and to do something of this magnitude is huge.”
Anderson spent two years under Holliman at East Central — the only school to offer him a scholarship after high school. He earned a .434 batting average in 98 games as a Warrior, becoming a First-Team NJCAA All-American and the 2013 NJCAA Male Athlete of the Year after. His jersey was retired in 2017.
“Every day, Tim did something new that he couldn’t, or hadn’t done the previous week,” said Justin Brewer, a former assistant coach at East Central. “He got better and better every time he was on the field.”
The 26-year-old wanted to make this year’s All-Star Game, Holliman said, but an injury kept him out. Holliman said he told his former player the AL Batting Title is a bigger accolade.
“He came back (from injury) and still kept up the same pace that he was on, and was able to win a batting title,” he said. “I told him that’s a much more higher accomplishment than going to the All-Star Game.”
Anderson was taken by the White Sox in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft but didn’t make his pro debut until 2016. Holliman said he knew Anderson could make it to the big leagues while still at East Central, but didn’t know if he could thrive there until he saw him play in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on his assigned Class A minor league team later that year.
“He just came from seeing 85-86 (miles per hour) on a daily basis, and now he’s seeing 93-96, and he’s swinging a wooden bat, and he’s not overmatched,” Holliman said. “That’s the first time I thought he had a chance to make it.”
Anderson is just the third White Sox player to win a batting title, and the first since Frank Thomas in 1997.
