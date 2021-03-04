Several area athletes were selected to compete in a couple of upcoming All-Star contests.
MAIS SOCCER
Lamar seniors Ben Bryan and Miller Hodge were named to the MAIS White Team All-Star soccer roster.
The 2021 MAIS All-Star game will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
MHSAA FAST-PITCH
The Cornerstone Rehabilitation Junior and Senior All-Star fast-pitch softball games will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, at Jones College in Ellisville.
•Enterprise junior Catherine Stroud was named to the Classes 1-3A Junior South team.
•Neshoba Central’s Tenly Grisham was selected to the Classes 4-6A Junior North team.
•Newton County’s Casey Dube was selected to the Classes 4-6A Junior South team.
•Enterprise’s Kate Brannan was named to the Classes 1-3A Senior South team.
•Neshoba Central’s Annaleigh Jones and Elleigh Willis were selected to the Classes 4-6A Senior North team.
•Newton County’s Lanie Phillips was named to the Classes 4-6A Senior South team.
