Caleb Taylor scored 12 points, and Hayden Crist chipped in with 10 points, but Russell Christian Academy lost to Bessemer Academy 66-39 in Friday night AISA prep basketball action.
“I’m seeing a lot of hustle and leadership from them,” RCA boys head coach Doug Moody said of his two double-digit scorers. “We were just a step behind on defense tonight, and it showed. The two guys that stood out, Caleb and Hayden, were better than they were the last game, but still, we had some turnovers that hurt us early, and there you go.”
Lop-sided losses are disappointing, but Moody said he and his players have to be quick to move on.
“Tonight we go home and get rest,” Moody said. “Tomorrow is a new day. You pick your heads up, and you get ready to play again. That’s what sports are about.”
Joseph Davis chipped in with six points for RCA.
BESSEMER ACADEMY 41, RCA GIRLS 39
The Lady Warriors led for much of the game before Bessemer Academy tied the game in the third quarter. From there, the game remained neck-and-neck before Bessemer Academy did just enough to come away with the two-point win Friday.
“The thing I tell (my players) is, it’s not bad or good,” RCA girls coach William Knight said. “It’s one of those things you have to look at from both sides of the spectrum. … I tell them to let it sting for a little bit, and that’s OK, but come tomorrow, it’s a brand new day. I always tell them, we can either win, or we can learn, and (Friday) was an opportunity to learn.”
Wynecia Willis led RCA with 16 points and earned praise from her head coach.
“She’s a great ball player who is able to make really good looks at the goal,” Knight said. “She’s very good playing defense, and she’s a very good offensive player, but the thing is, we win as a team and lose as a team. If I had one of my players score 20 points and we still lost, it doesn’t matter in the end, because we all have to play together as a team.”
Anna Lauren Stucky scored six points for the Lady Warriors, who return Saturday to host South Choctaw.
