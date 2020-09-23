Lamar wasn’t planning on having an open date last week.
The Raiders (2-2, 1-1) were supposed to play at Jackson Prep, but the game was canceled due to what Lamar Athletic Director Shane Adams called a “difference of opinions on game day pandemic protocols.” Instead, Lamar ended up having a bye, and head coach Mac Barnes said even though they were hoping to play, having Friday off did have some benefits.
“We had four guys burned out and several more in quarantine (due to COVID-19), so on Monday we had everyone back at practice, and that hasn’t been the case all year,” Barnes explained. “We seem refreshed. While we didn’t plan it, we got a lot done, and we’re rolling at full speed.”
Now, Lamar is preparing for the meat of its schedule, and having an off week may have helped them prepare for their future opponents a little more.
“The truth is you put your game plan in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Barnes explained. “After practice last Wednesday (Head of School Leigh Ann) Ballou told me we would probably not be playing, and Thursday just before practice they told me the game was off. Basically we just worked out Thursday and gave them Friday off, and we went and scouted Simpson and Hartfield.”
Simpson and Hartfield academies are the Raiders’ next two District 2-5A opponents, and Lamar hosts Simpson Friday before two non-division games against Columbia and Heritage academies. The Raiders play at Hartfield Academy Oct. 16.
Lamar often plays its best football as it gets deeper into the season, and the Raiders will have to do that in order to finish No. 2 in District 2-5A, assuming Leake Academy wins out. The Rebels edged Lamar 26-25 on Sept. 4 to put them in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the district.
“I don’t know if improve is the right word,” Barnes said. “I think what it is, is that we find out who we are. We try to fit what we do with the talent we have. For example, we beat Starkville, but we didn’t have people in the right places during that game. This week, things seem to have come together — I say that and then everything will go wrong on Friday — but I think on both sides of the ball guys are really understanding what we’re doing as far as how to make adjustments. … I think as a staff and team we feel good about our game plan and health, and we can’t lose another district game, so that means a lot.”
Simpson vs. Lamar has been an emotional game in recent seasons, which goes back to the Raiders beating the Cougars in two state championship games in 2017 and 2018.
“They’re a little beat up right now, but the Simpson rivalry will always be marked by those back-to-back state championship games a couple of years ago,” Barnes said. “These guys know the history and significance of this game, and that’s what we think about as far as what Simpson-Lamar means every year. We’re looking for a hard, physical game.”
Looking ahead, Lamar finishes its regular season with a home district game against East Rankin Academy on Oct. 23. If Leake Academy wins out, it will get the No. 1 seed and the bye week during the first round of the postseason, but Barnes said there’s still a chance Lamar can get a bye in round one.
“Leake has beaten us and Hartfield, and I don’t see the other three teams beating them,” Barnes said. “I think if we beat Hartfield we’ll have a shot at being the No. 4 seed, which gets us a bye. The three division winners will get a bye, followed by the 4 seed, which will be whoever has the highest power points of the non-division winners.”
Still, the focus right now is Simpson Academy, not playoff seeding.
“The playoffs are on our mind as far as making it, but the seeding isn’t; you think about that later,” Barnes said. “We think we’re heading in a good direction. It’s always a tough game, but we really thought we’d play well against Prep, and you get better by playing and doing what you’ve been practicing, so we hope to be able to do that on Friday.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.