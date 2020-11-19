The Celtic Warrior Challenge is finally happening.
Originally scheduled for the summer, the inaugural obstacle-course race at Bonita Lakes Park was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed again until this Saturday because of Hurricane Delta, and race ambassador Tammy Burkeen said she and everyone else involved have a big sense of relief the race is taking place in a tumultuous year.
“It feels wonderful,” Burkeen said. “We’re so excited we can barely contain ourselves. I don’t think any of us have slept this week.”
The challenge begins at 8 a.m. at Bonita Lakes with the competitive male runners taking off, followed by the competitive female runners at 8:15. The non-competitive “open wave” runners will begin at 8:30, and there will also be a children’s race starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 children registered will get to compete free of charge, Burkeen said, and there will also be a 10K trail run with no obstacles that will begin sometime between 1-2 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, runners will only begin a few at a time, and Burkeen said the participants have been notified of their start times. Hand sanitizer will also be available, and runners are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“The amount of runners starting at any one time is smaller than it would normally be,” Burkeen explained. “We typically do that for larger races, but the smaller ones (are staggered) as well due to COVID precautions.”
After two cancelations, Burkeen said the amount of enthusiasm still surrounding the challenge has been one of the most encouraging things about it.
“The whole city, from the mayor to city officials to Visit Meridian and all of our local vendors, they’ve been tremendously welcoming to us,” Burkeen said. “Lots of our local grocers have given us food and water, and some local restaurants are feeding our volunteers. You couldn’t ask for a nicer community.”
For more information, or to register, visit celticwarriorchallenge.com.
