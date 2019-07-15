When infielder Jacob Edwards made the decision to transfer from Southern Miss, the former Newton County baseball standout wanted something similar to home.
Edwards, a member of the 2016 Cougars team that made it to the MHSAA Class 4A state title series, played at East Central Community College for two years after he graduated from high school before transferring to Southern Miss prior to the 2019 season. He only played in a dozen games for the Golden Eagles, though, with just 12 plate appearances.
In the end, Edwards found a place that was not only close to home but also felt like home: West Alabama. He will play his senior season in Livingston, Alabama, and he said he couldn’t be happier about the opportunity.
“I’m from a small town, and I’m used to the small-town life,” Edwards said. “There are a lot of country folks (in Livingston) who like hunting and fishing like I do. Another thing that sold me was the coaches. They were just chill and straightforward and told me like it was. They didn’t try to beat around the bush about anything, and I like that about them.”
Following a disappointing junior campaign in Hattiesburg, Edwards said he took away valuable lessons and is ready to have a less stressful 2020 season at West Alabama.
“Basically, I learned not to get too emotional,” Edwards said. “Life throws a curve at you, and you just have to make the best of it. I just want to relax this year and have fun and not be too stressed out about anything. I don’t want to get too angry and wonder why this or that (is happening). I want to be myself and play the best that I can without worrying about who’s watching or if I’m going to mess up.”
While it’s a new school for Edwards, there are some familiar faces at West Alabama. Tanner Elders, his best friend and former teammate at Newton County, is a pitcher for the Tigers. Former ECCC teammates Kolby Crowley and Wyatt Ball play for West Alabama as well.
“Tanner and I have been playing together since I was 4, and we do just about everything together from hunting to fishing to playing ball,” Edwards explained. “He’s my go-to guy, and I love the guy to death.”
This past Friday, Edwards and Crowley went frog gigging, and he and Ball roomed together one season at ECCC, so he has a good rapport with both, which should help with his adjustment to playing for the Tigers. And while he hasn’t been hunting or fishing in the Livingston area yet, Edwards suspects it won’t be too long before he gets the opportunity.
“Tanner said there’s another guy on the team, (Justin) Booker, who he goes hunting with all the time, and they see big deer and hogs,” Edwards said. “I imagine it’ll be pretty cool to go hunting with him. I’m really excited about going to West Alabama.”
While he’s three years removed from high school, Edwards has fond memories of the 2016 season at Newton County. That year, the Cougars finished 31-8 with a 9-1 record in their division en route to a state title series berth, and Edwards said he still keeps in touch with former teammates John Ross Griffin, Cain Cleveland, Jace Henderson, John Mark Vincent and Josh Ethridge. He also stays in contact with Gavin Bailey and Eli Harrison, who both currently play for ECCC.
“They’re all my best friends,” Edwards said. “That was a really fun year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.