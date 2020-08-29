Newton County got hot at the right time in 2019.
Can they keep that momentum going this season? Only time will tell.
The Cougars were one of the bigger surprises last year, going 8-6 and reaching the third round of the Class 4A playoffs that saw them losing a heartbreaker to Lawrence County. The Cougars return a lot of starters to make another deep playoff run.
“The kids have built confidence — they lacked that — and started to believe in themselves,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “We went through ups and downs and got it going. The kids got closer together and played as a team. We’ve got talent, and the kids have been working hard. We’ve handled adversity really well.”
Newton County returns nine starters on an offense that will be led by a rushing attack that averaged 189.6 yards per game in 2019.
Running back Carlois Walker (1,657 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns last season) returns to lead the ground game along with his twin brother, Carlonte Walker.
“The twins are like thunder and lightning for us. One runs with power and speed, while the other has speed. Both have worked hard and grown up as people,” Bass said. “Offensively, it starts up front with us, and we want to be physically dominant. We’ve got the kids to do that.”
Quarterback Damon Mapp is back after missing over half the season last year due to an injury.
“Having a quarterback that has played as much as Damon has is huge,” Bass said. “He loves the game, wants to compete, learn and get better.”
The Cougars return 10 starters on a defense that’ll be led by linebackers Colin Crowder (142 tackles in 2019), Miquel Evans (122 tackles, 4 sacks) and Cameron McDonald (105 tackles, 5 sacks). Defensive back Koye Hardaway (three interceptions last season) returns to lead the secondary.
“We had a lot of young guys play a significant amount of snaps last year, and they jelled as a defensive unit,” Bass said. “We have guys that fly to the football and play physical. Our division is no cakewalk because it’s filled with teams that have athletes, so it will prepare you for the playoffs.”
