As a sophomore, West Lauderdale running back JJ Grant rushed for more than 200 yards against Louisville in 2019.
He was hoping to do the same against the Wildcats in October 2020 after amassing approximately 600 yards through the first five games of the season. Two weeks before the Louisville game against Leake Central, though, Grant experienced lightheadedness and shortness of breath.
It wasn’t the first time Grant had this sort of episode. He experienced it the first time during his sophomore season and again during a team workout in between his 10th- and 11th-grade years. A specialist in Jackson was eventually able to find the culprit: an extra blood vessel that was open and had to be sealed off.
The ensuing surgery knocked Grant out the rest of his junior season last fall, and he was finally cleared to resume team activities Nov. 14, the day after the Knights were eliminated by Corinth in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Now, after an experience that had him questioning whether he’d even get to experience a senior season, Grant said he’s ready to make the most of his final year playing high school football.
“I’m ready,” Grant said. “I’m extremely excited. I’ve given myself a slogan: I want everyone to feel me every play.”
The slogan is a reflection of Grant’s desire to hit opposing defenders hard every time he touches the ball, almost as if he’s dishing out the kind of hit he took when he first found out about his heart issue in 2020.
“I was thinking I wouldn’t play football anymore,” Grant recalled. “I was thinking that was the end. It about brought tears to my eyes. I got mad. I didn’t know what it was, and I was confused and asking myself if I’m such a good player, why is this happening?”
The news was ultimately good in the long-term but bitter in the short-term: The surgery meant the heart issue would be fixed, but it also meant he wouldn’t play against Louisville — or anyone else on the Knights’ schedule from mid-October onward. Even so, Grant opted to get the surgery right away instead of delaying it.
“I knew I would have one more year of high school, and I already know what I’m capable of,” Grant explained. “It was better to address it then instead of waiting until I was older and it maybe getting worse.”
West Lauderdale head football coach Brock Clay said hearing the words “heart issue” associated with one of his players caused a lot of anxiety.
‘It’s a very scary thing,” Clay said. “We were all super concerned. His family was concerned.”
Despite not being able to play, Grant could be found on the sidelines the rest of the 2020 season following the surgery trying to hype up his teammates and fans, though he said it was difficult staying positive when he couldn’t physically be on the field taking snaps.
“That part was really tough,” Grant said. “There were so many things I felt like I could change last year if I had played. I feel like we could have brought home the gold ball (state title). There were so many moments I got excited even when I wasn’t on the field.”
That speaks to Grant’s role as a leader, Clay said, that he was willing to stick with the team despite his frustrations.
“A lot of kids would get down at that point, and JJ was certainly disappointed and distraught for most of the season, but you never saw it on the sidelines,” Clay recalled. “He was the guy pumping up the crowd at Corinth when we got up big in the third quarter. He was coaching kids on the sidelines, picking people up and trying to motivate them. He’s a great team player and a great leader.”
With his heart issue behind him, Grant became even more of a workhorse in the weight room.
“During the offseason I’ve stayed on him repeatedly throughout his workouts, and he’s made the comment that he didn’t know how bad he felt because he didn’t know he could feel this good,” Clay said.
Grant’s max bench press was 285 pounds last year, whereas he’s now benching 300 pounds this year, and Grant said he can tell the difference with how much he’s able to exert himself.
“You get this energetic urge… I feel powerful,” Grant said. “I have a good feeling all day.”
The last year has been an emotional roller coaster for Grant, but he said he’s now ready to put it all behind him and allow his newfound health and appreciation for football show up in games this fall.
“It feels great,” Grant said. “I’m just glad I get to be out there with my brothers again. When I was thinking I couldn’t play anymore, I felt like I was letting my team down, but when I found out I would be able to play again, everything blew up.”
West Lauderdale begins its season Aug. 27 at Newton County.
