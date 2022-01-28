It’s been a busy two years since Molly Moore graduated from Northeast Lauderdale in May 2020.
Moore was a basketball and softball player for the Lady Trojans during her high school career, but she ended up signing with East Central Community College for soccer, which was a club sport for her as a high schooler. After a busy freshman year that saw her soccer season get moved to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore split time between softball and soccer that spring before deciding to solely play soccer her sophomore year.
This past fall, Moore chose to continue her soccer career with Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, Louisiana, and she’s currently undergoing strength and conditioning drills with her new teammates before practices begin Feb. 1. Many community college athletes choose to end their athletic careers after their sophomore season before transferring to a four-year school, but Moore said she still had the itch to keep playing.
“I did come to a point where I had to choose, and I just felt like I wanted to continue playing and didn’t want to give it up yet,” Moore said. “I love it so much, and I’m so thankful I get the opportunity to keep playing. All the work I’ve put in since I was young, it finally paid off, and I want to continue working and pushing to see my dreams come true.”
In fall of 2020, the NJCAA decided to push all of its sports seasons to the spring of 2021 with the pandemic still ongoing, which meant soccer — normally a fall sport — would be played in the spring and coincide with softball season. That meant Moore had to do what she did in high school: Find a way to balance multiple sports while still keeping up with her academics. The key to getting through it all was the empathy and flexibility of her two coaches, East Central women’s soccer coach Ryan Joiner and softball coach Leigh White.
“It was tough,” Moore admitted. “My coaches worked together with me and would always make sure I was OK and that I wasn’t doing too much. I’m thankful for my coaches, teammates and professors for helping me get through it. Overall, I did enjoy it and would do it again.”
Under Joiner, the Lady Warriors finished 11-3-2 during the 2021 season and made it all the way to the MACCC/Region 23 semifinals during the playoffs. In fall 2021, East Central was ranked as high as No. 2 at one point, and Moore said playing for the school those two seasons was a rewarding experience.
“We made school history, and I loved the team,” Moore said. “Coach Joiner coached me when I was younger (in travel soccer) so I enjoyed him coaching me again and love the memories I made. He helped me get to where I am now. He knows the game and cares about more than just soccer. He wants to develop you as a person. He’s a strict coach, and that’s good because the strictness helps in our performance, but I think the caring part is what makes him so special.”
During her time at East Central, Moore began drawing the attention of Louisiana Christian coaches, and two visits to Pineville sealed her decision to join Coach Carla Tejas’ team after she graduated from East Central in December.
“This past was when I had my official visit, and I practiced with the team one afternoon and hung out with some of the players,” Moore said. “I also came back a second time to watch them play. I have family down here, so even though I’m four and a half to five hours away from home, I’m also close to other family.”
The atmosphere of the team and coaching staff stood out most to Moore, who said she felt like a member of the family as soon as she began interacting with the players on her visits. That’s helped make the transition to Louisiana Christian easier for Moore ahead of practices beginning next month.
“I’m getting along with my new teammates really well,” Moore said. “They were really welcoming on my visit, like I was already part of the team, and when I got here they were just as welcoming. I just felt loved and comfortable with them and the coach. She’s always there for you if you need anything.”
Moore said she’s ready for practice to start Tuesday, and she’s been making sure to stay in shape in the meantime.
“Right now we’re just doing strengthening and conditioning and fitness stuff along with agility drills,” Moore said. “We’ll also go out on the field on our own to get better, and we’ll go to the gym on our own sometimes. Every day we’ve been going out as a team to do fitness and conditioning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.