It’s a new era at Newton County Academy.
After spending 13 years at the helm of the Generals, Robert Roberts retired back in January, and now the Arnie Oakes era begins.
Oakes spent last season as the defensive line coach at Scott Central. He’s served as an assistant and a head coach at several other high schools over the last three decades.
Oakes is taking over a Generals squad that went 3-8 in 2019 and reached the first round of the MAIS Class 3A playoffs.
Newton County Academy hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.
“Since I’ve taken over the program, the kids have responded well,” Oakes said. “We don’t have many kids out, so we don’t have much depth on both sides of the ball, so we have got to stay healthy.”
The Generals will only have 19 players on the team, so depth will be an issue.
There will be a whole new offense for Newton County Academy, as Oakes will install the Notre Dame box with a two tight end set.
Zandar Meeks will be the starting quarterback for the Generals and will lead the offense.
Garrett Loper and Jax Porter will be the two runningbacks, and Colby Hollingswoth at fullback will also help lead the run-heavy offense.
Lee Hollingsworth and Micah Garrison will be the tight ends.
“With this offense, we are going to want to run the ball, control the line of scrimmage and control the clock — but we can spread it out and throw the ball around some,” Oakes said.
Defensively, the front seven will be the strength, and the defensive line in particular will be relied upon heavily.
Lee Hollingsworth and Colby Hollingsworth at linebacker, along with Braxton Therell and Trey Mathis on the defensive line, will lead the front seven.
The secondary will be the least experienced group for the Generals, but Jax Porter and Garrett Loper will lead the back end.
“We are going to be solid up front, and in our division you have to be,” Oakes said. “We will have speed to defend the pass and be successful in that area like they’ve been in the past.”
In the division, MAIS District 3-3A, tradition-rich Centreville Academy will be the favorite along with Sylva-Bay Academy and Amite School.
