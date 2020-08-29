For Philadelphia, it’s not a rebuilding year, it will be a retooling year.
After going 12-2 in 2019 and reaching the third round of the Class 2A playoffs for the third year in a row, the Tornadoes are in more of regrouping stage for the 2020 season.
“The goal is bettering ourselves. We’ve been working on bettering our discipline and getting to where we don’t give up,” Philadelphia coach David Frey said. “We’ve been trying to get past the third round and get over that hump.”
The Tornadoes return five starters on an offense that will feature a lot of different looks.
Four-star receiver Kadarius Calloway returns to as the top target and will be used in multiple ways. Janaylon Dupree is also back at slot receiver and will also see time at running back.
Philadelphia will be breaking in a new quarterback in Marcus Beamon.
“We have some skill guys back on offense who will be used in a lot of different ways to keep people guessing,” Frey said. “We will be moving people around every play and using different people at running back and giving out equal amounts of carries. The offensive line will be young but big, so we’ll be running the ball more. We will be fine as long as we can run the ball.”
Defensively, the Tornadoes bring back four starters that will be led by linebacker Jatarian Hudson, along with an experienced secondary.
“Defensively, we will be young and just needing the game experience,” Frey said. “The secondary will be the strength. We’re going to have to find the right fit in the front seven, so it will be a learning experience for some early.”
Scott Central is the heavy favorite to claim the No. 1 seed in Region 6-2A, while defending 2A state champion Taylorsville is once again the favorite to repeat.
“We’re going to be tough. We’ve got athletes and will be able to compete,” Frey said. “Scott Central and Taylorsville are the top teams, but both are senior-heavy teams.”
