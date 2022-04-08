Originally, the plan was for Rusty Warden to be an assistant boys soccer coach at Lamar next season.
Warden and then-head coach Cesar Diaz had agreed on the arrangement, but Diaz then got offered a job in the Forest community and stepped down as Lamar’s head boys coach. After that, Warden and Lamar Athletic Director Matt Boone sat down for lunch, and Boone asked if he’d be interested in taking over the Raiders’ program next winter.
Friday morning, Lamar announced on its official athletics Twitter handle that Warden had accepted the job. He brings plenty of soccer experience, as Warden is committee chariman of Alliance Futbol Club, the Meridian Youth Soccer Organization’s travel division. That allowed him to become familiar with Lamar’s returning roster when they were younger players coming up through AFC or MYSO.
“It all happened rather quickly,” Warden said. “I’m excited to be coaching the Lamar boys. I’ve either coached or been around these boys since they were very young, so to be able to coach them in high school is most definitely a privilege.”
Boone said in a press release said the school was excited to add Warden to its coaching family due to Warden’s “excellent track record with soccer in our area.”
“He is a great teacher of the game and is well versed in the technical and fundamental aspects of soccer,” Boone said in the statement. “After meeting with Coach Warden over the last week, it became clear he was the right person for the job. He is a man of faith and character and I’m excited to see him lead our young men.”
Warden will also have the chance to coach his son, Abram, who will be a seventh grader at Lamar when Warden takes over the team. He has a daughter, Addyson, who plays for the girls soccer team at Lamar as well.
“Abram will be one of the (junior varsity) players I’ll coach, and I was the coach for his team for two years with U11 and U12,” Abram said.
Warden said he thinks the returning players have high upside, especially given his history watching them develop in the local youth soccer league.
“I was able to see a couple of games last year, and these boys are a talented group,” Warden said. “Most of them have played with AFC or Meridian Youth Soccer, so I’m very excited and can’t wait to get started and see what these boys will achieve.”
