Thomas Adams talks about sports and athletics often in his role as a local high school referee, and he speaks about them even more in his job as Meridian’s Parks and Recreation director.
However, those who Adams talks to might be surprised to learn they are speaking to a former professional basketball player.
Maybe not. He is 6-foot-8, but he rarely speaks about a long career in which he made the NCAA Tournament with the University of South Alabama, led the Liga de Portugal in scoring during his first professional season at age 21, and later won two MVP awards in the same league in 2002 and 2003.
Adams, who was born in Meridian in 1969, has lived here most of his life, apart from the four years he spent at the South Alabama or the 13 years he spent playing overseas. He was focused on baseball for much of his youth, and didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was in eight grade.
Once he got to Meridian High School, he was just another averaged sized guard on the court. Then he grew from 5-foot-10 in his sophomore year to 6-foot-6 by his senior year, and the massive shooting guard began to earn offers from numerous colleges.
He graduated in 1987 after leading Meridian’s basketball team to a No. 3 ranking in the state under the guidance of coach Billy Clearman, who had previously coached NBA forward Derrick McKey at Meridian.
Adams was recruited by most of the Southwestern Athletic Conference schools, and he ended up signing with Mississippi Valley State. He was at the school for less than a month before he transferred to South Alabama because the staff at MVSU failed to live up to some promises.
Adams capped off his career at South Alabama with a trip to the NCAA Tournament during his senior season after the Jaguars finished the season as the Sun Belt regular season and tournament champions. After that, he did not know if he would ever play in a high-level basketball game again.
“We got to play in March Madness in the NCAA Tournament,” Adams said. “After my season was over, I really didn’t know what to expect.”
Then he got a call from Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi CEO Ricky Hood. Hood had played overseas, and he convinced Adams to give it a shot.
“It wasn’t a whole lot of money, but you’re getting paid to do something that you love to do,” Adams said. “I owe the start of my career to him, because without him, I would have probably never went to play anywhere.”
That was the beginning of a 13-year career where Adams spent most of his time in Portugal, but also played in numerous other countries including Spain, Mexico and Chile. Adams spent about 10 months out of the year playing overseas during his career and the other two at home in the United States.
The 6-foot-8 forward began his career in Portugal playing for Illiabum in 1991, and he led the league in scoring that year. Then he played for Estrelas da Avenida for a season before heading to Spain to play for Breogán Lugo of Liga ACB.
“I was more of a three-four type of guy, kind of what they call now in the NBA a stretch four, because I could step out and shoot it,” Adams said. “A lot of that helped me because just coming up in high school and a little bit of college, I played outside. I played the two and the three positions, the shooting guard and the small forward, because of my size.”
Adams was named MVP of the Liga de Portugal in 2002 after he returned to the league to play for Sexial in 1999. He won the league’s highest honor again in 2003 after leading Sexial in points per game with 22.7 and rebounds per game with 8.5, but that was the last season he would step on the court for a professional team.
“It seemed like the older I got, the better I became,” Adams said. “When I first started off, I looked at it as, ‘Oh man, it’s a paid vacation.’ I’m getting to do something that I love, but as you get older, it turns into a job because now there’s more pressure to win and more pressure to produce.”
He retired in 2004 at age 35 after leading his team to the championship finals series in his last season because his father became ill, and he decided to move back to Meridian. He worked for the Boys and Girls Club for about a year before getting his teaching license.
“It was a blessing just to play 13 years of basketball at a high level,” Adams said. “It just got old traveling. To most people, traveling overseas is a once in a lifetime for some people, but I was doing that every year, seeing the world and seeing different countries.”
Adams began his career in education for Meridian Public School District at Kate Griffin Junior High while coaching the middle school basketball and serving as an assistant coach under Ernie Watson at Meridian High.
When Kate Griffin closed in 2009, he became the P.E. teacher at Crestwood Elementary. He remained in that role until 2017, when he began working for Parks and Recreation as the athletic director.
When Mayor Jimmie Smith took office in 2021, he looked to Adams to step up as director of Parks and Recreation. Adams said he enjoys his current role because he gets to see other Meridian youth grow from young ball players to talented athletes.
“I’m real big on serving,” Adams said. “That’s my main goal, and that’s what I pass down to our team here at Parks and Rec. We’re in the business of serving, serving our community, and I just enjoy, especially with our youth programs, to see so many kids come through our programs.”
He tells those young athletes that if they want to play their sport professionally as he once did, they must love their sport and work hard at it whenever they can.
“In order for it to work for you, and in order for you to be successful in it, you’ve got to love what you’re doing,” Adams said.
Adams still loves basketball. How could he not? It took a kid from Meridian on journeys around the world, and it continues to give his life purpose even after his playing days.
“We know there’s negative things out there, but as long as we can provide opportunities for our youth to be involved in some type of physical activity, and just being able to recreate, it’s enough in itself, so that really makes me feel good,” Adams said.
