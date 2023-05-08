Lamar has plenty of talented athletes, as the Raiders proved by taking home seven state championships this school year. Seniors Austin Acton and Erica Smith are undoubtedly two of the fastest in the school.
Competing in 5A, Acton won state titles in 300-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles at the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ Overall Track Meet at Jackson Prep on Saturday, while Smith won the 100-meter dash.
“I wish I could have went out that way,” Lamar track coach Cordera Eason said. “I think everybody envisions leaving their senior year as a state champ, and not a lot of people get to say that. Those two have worked their butts off.”
Acton won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.84, and he won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.45. Smith took home gold, the second of her high school career, in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.89.
That marks three more gold medals for Lamar’s varsity track program, which has only existed for three years. Smith’s sprinting dominance at the high school level also earned her a spot on the University of West Alabama’s track team.
“It gives us a lot to look forward to, to let us know that it’s possible with a little work and dedication and trust in the process that you, too, can be there, and that’s what we wanted,” Eason said. “People can see on their own that this program works, and they can get better, and even possibly get a scholarship. I think it was a big, big step for us heading in the right direction in the future.”
Eason said he has watched Acton take leaps and bounds in his performance and physical conditioning over the past three years, so he deserves this accomplishment. He also said that Smith has gained a lot more confidence in her sprinting abilities since last year. Like Acton, she was able to win multiple state championships because of motivation and hard work.
“I’ve watched these guys really motivate themselves, and say that they want to do something, and then they did it,” Eason said. “Just having that natural drive is such a huge deal, especially in track. Track is a big sport, and you’ve got to motivate yourself to run track because you can be humbled real quick.”
A total of 12 athletes from Lamar’s boys and girls teams qualified for the championship meet, but Lamar’s only other top-three finish came from Acton, who finished third in boys long jump.
Eason said the Raiders always want to win every event they compete in, but he said he thought his squad performed well overall over the weekend. He said he thinks the winning mentality of Acton and Smith can rub off on the other athletes on the track team, which could cause more Lamar athletes to strive for improvement.
“Everybody competed,” Eason said. “We got better meet by meet, but I think, overall, I think this was a great year and a great step towards next year to help us keep building on what we’ve got.”
