Southeast Lauderdale’s Christian Gray has a reputation of being an intelligent soccer player, so it’s no surprise his approach to college is focused mainly on academics.
At the same time, Gray said he’s grateful to be getting a chance to continue his soccer career after signing Thursday morning with Millsaps College. Gray said the academic reputation of Millsaps attracted him to the school — and the location didn’t hurt, either.
“I like their campus,” Gray said. “It’s a nice campus right in the middle of Jackson, so it’s in the middle of everything. I think the environment is good, and the education itself is one of the best educations you get in Mississippi. The student-to-faculty ration is 14-to-1 or somewhere around there, so it’s a very personalized education. It was mainly about the education part more so than the soccer part.”
LeAnn Vick, the boys soccer coach at Southeast Lauderdale, said she wasn’t surprised Gray’s decision was driven by academics.
“They’re getting a very intelligent kid and a great student overall,” Vick said. “He’s smart on the soccer field and a good athlete. He’s going work hard and do whatever the coach needs him to do.”
Vick also said she’ll miss having such a smart player on the field for her next season.
“Generally, smart players are better leaders,” Vick said. “They can respond better to the directions, and if you want to do something creative out there, they’re not going to say, ‘Wait, what?’ They’re just better for the team.”
Gray isn’t sure about his major yet, though he’s narrowed it down to several possibilities.
“Right now, I’m looking at business administration and maybe going into marketing or accounting,” Gray said. “Somewhere in that field.”
The trust Millsaps men’s soccer coach Kurt Albrecht showed him is humbling, Gray said, and he’s looking forward to rewarding that trust.
“It means a lot,” Gray said. “Not a lot of people get to do this, but Coach really saw a spark in me and thought I could play at the next level, which is just a privilege.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.