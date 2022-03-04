The longest Ed Abdella has been in the seat of his bicycle in 17 hours, back in 2020 when he rode the entire Natchez Trace from Nashville to Natchez.
Those 17 hours were the opening 17 of that trip, and on March 11, the Collinsville resident is hoping to break that personal best with a 24-hour bike ride benefitting the West Lauderdale football team and band.
Abdella is a history teacher at West Lauderdale whose son, Hayes, is on the football team, and he’s hoping to ride the entire Natchez Trace again this year. After doing it in 32 hours in 2020, Abdella said he wants to break 30 hours this time around, so a 24-hour bike ride in preparation for that trek seemed like a good idea.
“My kid plays football, so I thought, ‘Why not use this as a fundraiser?’” Abdella explained. “The coaches all agreed and said it would be great, and then I thought about the band as well, so that’s what we did.”
The ride will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, March 11, and Abdella will start at the high school and ride on West Lauderdale Road before turning right on Center Hill Martin Road after passing Pine Forest Baptist Church. He’ll stay on Center Hill Martin Road before turning right on Richard May Memorial Drive, which will take him past the high school’s baseball field. He’ll then turn right onto West Lauderdale Road again and repeat the loop for a total of 120 laps. That will add up to approximately 400 miles once his 24-hour ride concludes at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 12.
One challenge about the route is its relatively flat surface, which some might think would make it easier, but Abdella said not being able to coast for certain stretches makes it difficult.
“When I did the Trace it was really hilly in Tennessee,” Abdella explained. “I’m a pretty decent hill climber, but when you do that you get to go downhill as well, so when you’re cruising at 45 miles per hour, you’re not pedaling. With this, I’ll be pedaling for 24 hours.”
Following his 26-year career in the military, Abdella developed back pain after moving to Meridian in 2005. That condition worsened in 2018 before he was treated by Dr. Azhar Pasha at Pain Management Center in Meridian, who now sponsors his competitive rides. Abdella’s two crew chiefs are Dr. Bob Sample, a triathlete, and Clint Blackwell, owner of Magnolia Cycles in Enterprise. Eddie Bowles and others associated with Heart and Sole Cycling in Meridian will ride along with Abdella periodically, and members of West Lauderdale’s band have volunteered to do a lock-in at the band hall while taking shifts to look out for and cheer on Abdella as he rides.
Abdella plans to take a break every 100 miles, with five-minute breaks after the first 200 miles followed by 10-minute breaks after the next 200 miles.
It’s a long time to be in the seat of a bike, but Abdella said it’s not uncomfortable.
“It’s geometrically made for me, so it’s the particular seat that works for me,” Abdella said. “You will have what they call ‘saddle sores,’ and I’ve had them a couple of times, but they go away relatively quickly. It’s all about what you eat and how many electrolytes you have.”
Next year, Abdella hopes to take part in Texas Hell Week, a weeklong cycling event that features three daily rides ranging from 30 to 100 miles in the Texas Hill Country. That will lead up to the Texas RAAM Challenge, which features two races, the Stampede 200 and the Longhorn 500 — the latter of which is a Race Across America (RAAM) qualifying event. Abdella’s dream is to one day take part in the RAAM, which begins in Oceanside, California, and ends in Annapolis, Maryland.
“It’s the toughest race in the world,” Abdella said. “There’s only one 60-year-old who’s done it since it started in 1982, and if it all works out, I’ll be 59 when I try to do it.”
