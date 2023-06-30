America’s pastime is a big deal in Mississippi at the high school and college levels, and that inevitably trickles down to the youth level as well. Youth baseball players in Lauderdale and surrounding counties will have an opportunity to take their skills to the next level when the 9U/10U VZ Pirates travel ball team holds tryouts on July 8.
Tryouts will be held at the VanZyverden Northeast Youth Baseball fields at 10 a.m., and they are open to all youth baseball players who turned 9 on or before May 1, 2023 and will not turn 11 before May 1, 2024. However, coach Steven Turner said participating athletes should already have experience playing baseball.
“We’re really looking forward to developing little boys into better young men and teaching them the game of baseball, helping them grow and get better fundamentally,” Turner said. “They need to have a background in baseball already, of course, to play travel ball. This is a step above rec ball.”
Turner said the team is Christian-oriented, and he and coaches Chris Gryner and William Brown want to put a group of kids together that can build friendships while they learn the game of baseball.
“They know the game of baseball, but we’re taking them a step further with baseball IQ, baseball knowledge, having situational awareness,” Turner said. “Those are the skills that you really start developing going into this travel ball scenario where you’ve got a group of kids that are all like-minded.”
He described travel ball games as all-star matchups of youth baseball because players at the travel ball level are serious about learning how to play the game.
“It’s a whole different level of baseball than you get playing recreationally,” Turner said. “You only get so much practice playing rec ball, and some kids just come to play rec ball and that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you’ve got a kid that loves the game of baseball and they want to learn and get better, we’re going to help develop these kids that are at that stage.”
The Pirates offer skill development, agility training, ball-skill training, in-game experience and much more to the athletes that are able to make the cut.
“Repetition builds better everything, and the more repetition, the better you are,” Turner said. “We’re planning to put a team together that grows starting now all the way through their junior varsity years when they’re handed off to junior varsity teams at whatever schools these kids attend.”
The coach said his team is typically a melting pot of kids from Lauderdale County and other nearby counties. His goal is for the team to be playing in tournaments in just over a month.
“Assuming we have everything together and we can get a month of practice behind our belts, we’re probably going to be in our first tournament probably sometime in the early part of August,” Turner said. “The biggest thing we want is we want kids that are interested in baseball. You’re more than welcome. Come out. Come to evaluations and tryouts. Here’s the thing, if you don’t make it that’s fine, we’ve also got several other teams that are doing the same thing that you can get referred to.”
For more information about tryouts or the VZ Pirates, contact Steven Turner (601-938-2617), William Brown (601-513-1363) or Chris Gryner (601-616-8840).
