Brenah Flint, Katelyn Wall and Maggie Bounds will have at least two more seasons on the court together as the three Newton County seniors signed to continue their tennis careers at East Central Community College during a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at the high school library.
“I’ve been playing tennis for 10 years and been on the team with them six years,” Flint said. “Now we’ll get more time together to better ourselves both on the court and in the classroom.”
Bounds said East Central was the perfect opportunity for them, not just because they get to keep playing together, but also because it’s close to home in Decatur.
“I loved the people there (when I visited),” Bounds said. “I felt very welcomed, and I knew some of the people there already. It’s a good school.”
Having the opportunity to keep playing tennis past high school is a blessing, Wall said, especially since she’s less experienced than Flint and Bounds.
“This means a lot because I didn’t realize I would have this opportunity for a while,” Wall said. “They knew two years ago they wanted to commit to East Central, whereas I did only recently. I didn’t play a lot growing up like they did, so it’s really cool that I’ll be able to elongate my career.”
Newton County tennis coach Chad Bond said he expects all three of them to do great things at the next level just like they have for their high school team.
“Their role has continued to evolve from the time they were young until now,” Bond said. “They all started out as managers on the team then moved up to being players and then worked their way into the starting lineup. They eventually worked their way into being on the courts that you’re saying, ‘Hey, we have to win these courts to win the match.’
“I’m proud these three are continuing their playing careers at the next level, and I know they’ll continue to improve as tennis players. They’re great kids, and I think the world of all three of them, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do in the future.”
Bounds plans to study radiology, Flint plans to study dental hygiene and Wall plans to study biomedical sciences.
