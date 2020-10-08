Several area football players were named to the 2020 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game, scheduled for Dec. 19.
For the South Team roster, Union tight end JaMarcus Jones, Enterprise running back Kristian Milsap and Newton County linebacker Miguel Evans were selected, according to a roster released by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
The time and location for the game have yet to be decided, according to the MAC’s website. Admission to the game will be $10.
