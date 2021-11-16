Addison Clodfelter had a breakout game for Lamar as the Raiders beat West Lauderdale 59-54 in Tuesday night prep basketball action at Lamar.
A 25-point fourth quarter was the difference for Lamar, which trailed 29-26 at the half and 39-34 at the end of the third quarter. Lamar’s Ross Polizzi scored 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Raiders head coach Seth Cheatham said Tuesday’s win was a confidence-booster, as the Knights entered the contest favored to win.
“We had a couple of guys who really hadn’t known shown their true potential yet this season,” Cheatham said. “Addison, for instance, we knew he could shoot it, he just hadn’t hit his stride yet. We knew what Ross could do. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but we rebounded the ball on both ends of the floor and had 14 defensive rebounds at the half to their seven offensive rebounds, so we were really crashing the boards and being physical inside.”
Spence Hannigan added 15 points for the Raiders, while Cam Grady led West Lauderdale with 13 points. Maddox Atkinson scored 12 points for the Knights, and K.P. Peoples finished with 10 points.
The win improved Lamar to 2-3 on the season, and Cheatham said it was hopefully a building block for the Raiders going forward, especially since he expects every game to be highly competitive once they reach the district portion of their schedule. Lamar was 6 of 7 on free throws in that fourth quarter, and hitting those in a close contest showed Cheatham his team is capable of handling that kind of pressure.
“It gives us huge momentum, especially playing in that type of atmosphere, and it shows me they can hit free throws at the end of games,” Cheatham said. “We’re going to play against that level of competition every night in our league, and this shows us we can get it done in big games.”
LAMAR GIRLS 70, WEST LAUDERDALE 34
Aryah Grace scored 19 points and had six rebounds for the Lady Raiders as they completed the sweep of West Lauderdale Tuesday.
Sarah Dudley Reed added 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for Lamar, and Blake Hart finished with 13 points. Reece Shaffer had 10 points, Erica Smith finished with eight points and six rebounds, and Carley Rolison scored six points for Lamar.
“I thought we hustled well,” Lamar head coach Joe Miller said. “We made a lot of mistakes and had too many turnovers, but overall I’m pretty happy. We have a couple of ninth-grade starters, and at guard we made too many mistakes, but a win’s a win, and I thought we kept the pace going well.”
The Lady Raiders were able to build a big enough lead to allow more players to rotate into the game in the second half.
“I thought everyone who went in did a pretty good job,” Miller said. “We have to clean up the turnovers and make layups — we must’ve missed 10 layups — but fast-paced (play) is going to cause some turnovers, and I’m pretty happy with the way we played.”
Lamar (5-3) is scheduled to play at Starkville Academy Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.