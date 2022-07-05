2022 Premier Preps Softball Team

Breelyn Cain
Sophomore
Pitcher/third baseman
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: The Region 4-4A pitcher of the year, team MVP and first-team All-Region selection, Cain finished the season with a 1.64 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 154 innings pitched while also walking just 28 batters. Offensively, Cain batted .325 to help West Lauderdale make it to the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal series.
Oaklynne Daugherty
Junior
Catcher/centerfielder
Meridian
Why she’s here: A versatile athlete for the Lady Wildcats, Daugherty was named the team’s offensive MVP after hitting .388 on the season with a .714 slugging percentage, four doubles, three triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Daugherty was also a first-team All-Region selection.
Kylee Dewitt
Junior
Shortstop
Enterprise
Why she’s here: A terror on the basepaths, Dewitt finished 2022 with 39 stolen bags while batting .400 to help Enterprise make it to the MHSAA Class 3A state title series. She’s an East Central Community College commit and was the MVP of the South squad in the Classes 1-3A All-Star game.
Mabry Eason
Freshman
Pitcher
Russell Christian Academy
Why she’s here: An AISA All-District first-team selection, Eason finished the season with a 1.81 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings of work. She pitches six shutouts, threw two no-hitters and had one perfect game, and she also batted .366 with seven doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs for RCA with a 1.235 OPS.
Hama’ya Fielder
Senior
Centerfield
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 3-5A and first-team All-State selection, Fielder batted .361 with a .506 on-base percentage, five doubles, two triples and 17 RBIs to help the Lady Rockets win the MHSAA Class 5A state championship. A multi-sport athlete, Fielder signed with Pearl River Community College for basketball.
Tenly Grisham
Senior
Shortstop
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: An Ole Miss signee and Mississippi Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, Grisham batted .531 with a .612 on-base percentage, eight doubles, two triples, one home run, 23 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 45 stolen bases from the leadoff spot for the Lady Rockets. She was first-team All-Region 3-5A and first-team All-State in Class 5A.
Lanayah Henry
Freshman
Pitcher
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 3-5A and first-team All-State selection, Henry had a 1.28 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. She also hit .372 with a .457 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs to help the Lady Rockets win the MHSAA Class 5A state title.
Victoria Irby
Senior
Outfielder
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 4-4A selection and team captain, Irby batted .316 on the season with eight home runs and 24 stolen bases to help the Lady Knights advance to the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal series.
Mauhree Jones
Freshman
Pitcher/designated player
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: A key member of Neshoba Central’s Class 5A state championship pitching staff, Jones finished with a 1.89 ERA and also batted .365 with a .415 on-base average, eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 38 RBIs. She was second-team All-Region 3-5A and second-team All-State.
Charmayne Morris
Freshman
Third baseman
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: Morris had a .437 average for Neshoba Central with a .455 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, 11 triples, one home run and 40 RBIs while also swiping 15 bags to help the Lady Rockets win the MHSAA Class 5A state title. She was named first-team All-State and first-team All-Region 3-5A.
Delaney Perry
Sophomore
Third baseman
Enterprise
Why she’s here: A key member of the MHSAA Class 3A South State champion Lady Bulldogs, Perry finished the season with a .486 average and tallied 11 triples while driving in 35 runs to help Enterprise make it to the Class 3A state title series.
Brelie Phillips
Sophomore
Shortstop/catcher
Newton County
Why she’s here: Phillips batted .400 for the Lady Cougars this past season while hitting eight doubles, driving in 23 runs an stealing 26 bases to help Newton County go undefeated in MHSAA Region 5-4A and advance to the third round of the Class 4A postseason.
Bre Ruffin
Senior
Shortstop
Southeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Ruffin was the Lady Tigers’ spark plug, as she hit .429 with a .544 on-base average, a .549 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS to help Southeast Lauderdale make it to the MHSAA Class 3A South State title series. She was also named first-team All-Region 5-3A.
Catherine Stroud
Senior
Centerfield
Enterprise
Why she’s here: An East Central Community College signee, Stroud hit .383 on the season with two home runs and 28 RBIs to help the Lady Bulldogs win the South State title series and make it to the MHSAA Class 3A state championship round. She was an All-Scholastic selection in the state championship series as well.
Alanee Wheeler
Pitcher
Freshman
Union
Why she’s here: A Premier Preps selection for the second year in a row, Wheeler posted a 2.58 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 103 innings of work. She only walked 34 batters in 2022, and opponents batted just .214 off of her. An All-Region 5-3A selection, Wheeler also hit .388 with 10 doubles, one home run and 22 RBIs.