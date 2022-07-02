2022 Premier Preps Baseball Team

Peryn Bland
Sophomore
Shortstop
Meridian
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-6A selection this past season, Bland batted .455 on the season with five doubles and 35 home runs, finishing 2022 with a .574 on-base percentage, a .519 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS. Bland also pitched for the Wildcats and had a breakout game against Oak Grove, striking out eight and giving up two earned runs in seven innings of work his team’s 8-5 win.
Mitchell Butler
Junior
Infielder
Northeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Probably Northeast Lauderdale’s most feared hitter, Butler finished the 2022 season with a .480 average, 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBIs while also scoring 21 runs for the Trojans. Butler also represented his school in the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament.
Cal Culpepper
Junior
Infielder/pitcher
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A Southern Mississippi commit, Culpepper was first-team All-State and All-Region 5-3A after hitting .420 with a .615 on-base average seven home runs, 25 walks and 21 stolen bases. As a pitcher, Culpepper struck out 112 batters in 71 innings, finishing the season with a 0.79 ERA.
Reid Hall
Senior
Shortstop/pitcher
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: The MVP of MHSAA Region 3-5A, a first-team All-State selection and a Classes 5-6A All-Star pick, Hall batted .510 on the season with a .597 on-base percentage, a .948 slugging percentage, 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 31 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. As a relief pitcher, he went 3-1 with a save. Hall signed with East Central Community College to continue his baseball career.
Jesse Hancock
Senior
Pitcher
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A Blue Mountain signee, Hancock was named second-team All-State and was an All-Region 3-5A selection after pitching 70 2/3 innings and finishing with a 1.78 ERA while striking out 76 opposing batters to help the Rockets make it to the MHSAA Class 5A state championship series.
Ryan Hardin
Sophomore
Catcher
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State selection and an All-Region 3-5A pick, Hardin handled the Rockets’ pitching staff while batting .376 with a .555 on-base percentage, a .647 slugging percentage, six doubles, four triples, three home runs and 32 RBIs to help the Rockets make it to the MHSAA Class 5A state championship series.
Eli Huebner
Senior
Infielder/pitcher
Lamar
Why he’s here: Huebner was named All-State in the MAIS, was a first-team All-District 2-5A selection and made the Classes 4-6A All-Star team after hitting .383for the Raiders with a .643 slugging percentage, 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 32 RBIs and nine stolen bases. As a pitcher, he finished with a 3.64 ERA and struck out 68 batters in 55 2/3 innings pitch. Huebner signed with Meridian Community College to continue his baseball career.
Cade Kennedy
Senior
Left field
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: An East Mississippi Community College signee, Kennedy was named first-team All-Region 4-4A, second-team All-State by the Mississippi Association of Coaches and was a Crossroads Diamond All-Star. He batted .380 on the season with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 41 RBIs, good for a 1.269 OPS.
Jackson Parker
Junior
Centerfield
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A Meridian Community College commit, Parker batted .435 this past season with 12 doubles, four triples and one home run, good for a 1.196 OPS. He also drove in 35 runs and was named All-State by both the Mississippi Association of Coaches and SBLive. Parker was a first-team All-Region 4-4A selection.
Ross Polizzi
Senior
Infielder/outfielder
Lamar
Why he’s here: Polizzi was a first-team All-District 2-5A selection after finishing the 2022 season with a .360 average, a .693 slugging percentage, five doubles, one triple, six home runs and 36 RBIs for the Raiders. He signed with Meridian Community College to continue his baseball career.
JC Robinson
Senior
Shortstop/pitcher
Quitman
Why he’s here: An East Central Community College signee, Robinson was named his team’s MVP after finishing with a .409 average and pitching 62 innings while striking out 79 and finishing with a 1.53 ERA. He was named first-team All-Region 5-4A and also threw a no-hitter for the Panthers.
Walker Swearingen
Senior
Infielder/pitcher
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-3A selection and second-team All-State selection, Swearingen had a 1.734 ERA for the Bulldogs, striking out 71 batters in 50 innings of work. Offensively, he hit .340 with a .450 on-base percentage and 23 stolen bases. Swearingen signed with East Mississippi Community College to continue his baseball career.
Demarkez West
Sophomore
First baseman
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 3-5A selections, West batted .356 on the season with a .457 on-base percentage, a .713 slugging percentage, 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 37 RBIs while stealing 11 bases to help Neshoba Central make it to the MHSAA Class 5A state title series.
Blake Wilkins
Senior
First baseman/pitcher
Enterprise
Why he’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-star, Wilkins batted .449 for the Bulldogs with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs. As a pitcher, he tossed 20 1/3 innings, striking out 24 opposing batters and finishing with a 3.78 ERA.
Will Wood
Senior
Infielder
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A West Alabama signee, Wood hit .427 for the Tigers and had a .530 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, one triple, one home run and 23 RBIs. He also scored 38 runs and finished the season with 26 stolen bases. Wood was also an All-Star selection for the MHSAA Classes 3-4A.