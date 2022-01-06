Several area basketball players were selected by the Mississippi Association of Coaches to compete in annual All-Star games this spring.
Meridian High School’s Debreasha Powe, a Mississippi State signee, made the Girls’ Team in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball game. Joining her are a pair of Neshoba Central players, Hama’ya Fielder and Carly Keats.
In the North/South All-Star games, Southeast Lauderdale’s Demondre Graham made the Classes 1-3A Boys’ South Team, while Neshoba Central’s Shaylynn Hunter was selected to the 4-6A Girls North Roster. Meridian’s Syria Walker was picked for the 4-6A Girls South Roster.
The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will take place Saturday, March 12, at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton. The North/South All-Star games will be played Saturday, March 19, at A.E. Wood Coliseum.
