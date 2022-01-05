2021 Premier Preps Volleyball Team

Nautica Bacon
Libero
Junior
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: As a back row defensive specialist, Bacon tallied 17 digs per match for the Lady Rockets, helping her team to a 25-3 record and a berth in the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. She’s been part of a program that has gone 42-4 the past two seasons.
Mabry Eason
Middle blocker
Freshman
Russell Christian
Why she’s here: An 89% server on the year for the Lady Warriors, Eason finished with 39 aces and 50 blocks on the season. She also had 147 kills and 128 digs for Russell Christian Academy.
Julia Espinoza
Setter
Junior
Union
Why she’s here: Espinoza was selected to the All-Region 5-3A team and was voted team captain for the Lady Yellowjackets this fall. Season stats for Espinoza were unavailable, but Union coach Jacob Casey called her a great teammate, leader and competitor who ran the offense for Union.
Caroline Frugé
Outside hitter/defensive specialist
Freshman
Lamar
Why she’s here: Frugé was a key player for the Lady Raiders this past fall, as she finished with 201 kills, 236 digs and 82 aces to help Lamar make it to the MAIS Division II state championship match. She was also selected All-MAIS.
Audrianna Green
Outside hitter/middle blocker
Sophomore
Northeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A standout player for the Lady Trojans, Green tallied 193 kills, 38 aces, 39 blocks and 120 digs on the season. She was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-State team for Class 4A and was also an All-Region 5-4A selection.
Lauryl Joyner
Right side hitter
Junior
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Joyner helped the Lady Bulldogs reach the playoffs after finishing the 2021 season with 217 points, 127 kills, 57 aces, 17 blocks and 11 digs.
Avery Jones
All-Around
Senior
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Jones was one of the Lady Knights’ most valuable players this past season as she finished with a team-high 132 kills along with 34 aces and 30 digs.
Avery Knowles
Back row
Junior
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Knowles was a key player for the 2021 Lady Bulldogs making it to the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason. She had 181 points, 51 kills, 72 aces, two blocks and 12 digs on the season.
Emily Price
Setter
Sophomore
Lamar
Why she’s here: Price played her role as setter exceptionally well for the Lady Raiders, as she finished her season with 515 assists. She also tallied 33 aces and helped the Lady Raiders advance to the MAIS Division II state championship round.
Jasmine Schnackey
Setter
Senior
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: Schnackey played a pivotal role for Neshoba Central at setter, finishing the season with 401 assists to help the Lady Rockets to a 25-3 record and a berth in the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. She’s been part of a program that has gone 42-4 the past two seasons.
Mallory Smith
Sophomore
Right side/defensive specialist
Lamar
Why she’s here: Smith was a standout for Lamar this past season, finishing with 78 kills, 35 aces and 182 digs to help the Lady Raiders make it to the MAIS Class II state championship round. She was also named All-MAIS.
Mya Willis
Middle Hitter
Sophomore
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: A two-year starter for the Lady Rockets, Willis averaged 12 kills per match to help Neshoba Central to a 25-3 record and a berth in the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. She’s been part of a program that has gone 42-4 the past two seasons.