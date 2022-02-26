2021 Premier Preps Football Team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Eli Anderson
Senior
Quarterback
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Anderson made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game after finishing 214 of 343 for 3,383 and 42 touchdowns passing for the Rockets while also rushing 74 times for 433 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the Offensive MVP in Region 2-5A and was named second-team All-State.
Kenyon Clay
December graduate
Athlete
Union
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection in Class 3A, Clay rushed for 1,150 yards and 19 touchdowns and also passed for 703 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing multiple games in 2021 due to an injury. He was the Region 5-3A Player of the Year and made the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game. Clay signed with Southern Miss and graduated from Union in December.
Ja’Naylon Dupree
Senior
Wide Receiver
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Dupree completed the 2021 season with 71 receptions for 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 10 kicks for 177 yards and a score. He was the Region 2-5A Wide Receiver of the Year, a first-team All-State selection and a Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star selection.
JJ Grant
Senior
Running Back
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: The Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A and Most Valuable Player in Region 4-4A, Grant rushed 308 times for 2612 yards and 25 touchdowns and also had 108 kick return yards. He made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.
Tyron Henderson
Senior
Wide Receiver
Newton County
Why he’s here: Henderson had a standout season to help Newton County reach the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, finishing with 66 catches for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns. Henderson signed to continue his football career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Seth Jackson
Senior
Offensive Line
Enterprise
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-3A and second-team All-State selection in Class 3A, Jackson graded out with a 92% average on the season at offensive tackle and only allowed one sack in 2021.
Logan Johnson
Senior
Offensive Line
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Johnson had a blocking grade yearly average of 81% and finished with 67 pancakes for the Knights in 2021. He was named Region 4-4A’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman and was also a Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State selection in Class 4A.
Cleveland McAfee
Senior
Offensive line
Philadelphia
Why he’s here: A four-year starter, McAfee used his 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame to earn a spot on the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ Class 2A All-State team as a first-teamer. He was also first-team All-Region 5-2A.
Dicenzo Miller Jr.
Senior
Running Back
Kemper County
Why he’s here: The son of former Mississippi State running back Dicenzo Miller, Miller Jr. rushed 127 times for 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns to help Kemper County reach the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. He also caught 18 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He was named first-team All-State in MHSAA Class 2A.
Cameron Pascal
Senior
Offensive Line
Union
Why he’s here: A Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star selection, Pascal finished the 2021 season with 58 pancakes on the offensive line and also had 15 tackles and four tackles for loss for the Yellowjackets on defense. He was named Region 5-3A’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.
Trey Posey
Senior
Tight End
Philadelphia
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection in Class 2A, Posey finished the 2021 season with 25 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made first-team All-Region 5-2A.
Tyreke Snow
Junior
Athlete
Newton
Why he’s here: The offensive MVP of his division, Snow finished the 2021 season 137 of 175 for 2,341 yards and 27 touchdowns passing while rushing 131 times for 812 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also a defensive back, he tallied 56 tackles and five interceptions. Snow was named first-team All-State in Class 2A.
Aaron Steele
Senior
Quarterback
Kemper County
Why he’s here: Steele was a true dual-threat for Kemper County this season, as he finished 116-for-206 passing for 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing 219 times for 1,703 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-State in MHSAA Class 2A.
Jonathan Vaughn
Senior
Athlete
Meridian
Why he’s here: Splitting time by lining up at receiver and running back, Vaughn finished the 2021 season with 1,403 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns for Meridian. He was named second-team All-State in MHSAA Class 6A and also made the All-Region 3-6A team.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Dylan Brown
Senior
Defensive Back
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A Region 4-4A Super 22 defensive back, Brown finished the 2021 season with 58 solo tackles, 38 assists, 13 tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries. He was an All-State honorable mention in Class 4A.
Commondre Cole
Senior
Defensive Line
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection and Region 4-4A’s Defensive MVP, Cole had 36 solo tackles, 21 assists, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Knights in 2021. He made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.
Colin Crowder
Senior
Linebacker
Newton County
Why he’s here: In 10 games for the Cougars, Crowder finished with 102 solo tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also tallied 34 catches for 488 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense. Crowder was named first-team All-State for Class 3A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Gavyn Dear
Senior
Linebacker
Enterprise
Why he’s here: Region 5-3A’s Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-State selection, Dear had 91 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles for the Bulldogs in 2021. On offense, he rushed 115 times for 823 yards and nine touchdowns.
Derryon Gray
Senior
Defensive Back
Enterprise
Why he’s here: Defensively, Gray finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs. He was also a force on offense, as Gray was named Region 5-3A’s Offensive Player of the Year after going 20 of 38 for 621 yards and five touchdowns passing while rushing 74 times for 601 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was first-team All-State in Class 3A.
Jaharon Griffin
Senior
Linebacker
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Griffin finished the 2021 season with 153 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was first-team All-Region 2-5A, first-team All-State and made the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
Colby Hollingsworth
Senior
Linebacker
Newton County Academy
Why he’s here: As MAIS District 2-2A’s MVP, Hollingsworth finished the 2021 season with 151 tackles and also had 1,498 yards rushing on 215 carries for the Generals in 2021. He was selected to the MAIS All-Star game.
Kelbee Holmes
Senior
Linebacker
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A Magnolia Bowl All-Star selection, Holmes tallied 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 2021. He was first-team All-Region 2-5A.
John Benny Jones
Junior
Linebacker
Russell Christian
Why he’s here: As the Warriors’ leader on defense, Jones had 97 solo tackles, 56 assists, two sacks and one interception to help RCA to an Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football state championship in 2021. He was an All-League linebacker and was the Defensive Player of the Year in the ACEA. Jones also played in the 2021 Gatlinburg All-American Bowl for eight-man football.
Cam McDonald
Junior
Defensive Line
Newton County
Why he’s here: McDonald finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, nine sacks, one quarterback hurry, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown to help the Cougars make it to the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Thad Ransier
Junior
Defensive Line
Lamar
Why he’s here: A 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive lineman, Ransier tallied 89 tackles and 11 tackles for loss for the Raiders in the 2021 season. Ransier was named first-team All-State in MAIS Class 5A, and he also made All-District and was selected the district’s defensive MVP.
Elijah Ruffin
Junior
Defensive Back
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 2-5A selection, Ruffin tallied 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, 12 pass breakups and one fumble recovery return for a touchdown. Ruffin also played wide receiver for the Rockets, catching 48 passes for 742 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kezerrian Wash
Senior
Defensive Back
Newton
Why he’s here: Wash finished first-team All-Region 5-2A after tallying 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one fumble return for a touchdown. He also had 32 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns on offense. A South Alabama commit, Wash was named second-team All-State in Class 2A.
Maxton Woodward
Senior
Defensive Line
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 2-5A and second-team All-State selection in Class 5A, Woodward finished the eseason with 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. He was also selected to the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.
Mason Horne
Senior
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: Horne averaged 42 yards per punt for Clarkdale and made 48 of 52 PATs while also going 4 of 5 in field goal attempts and kicking nine touchbacks. Horne also had 806 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and 309 yards and seven touchdowns receiving for the Bulldogs. He was named Most Valuable Special Teams Player in Region 5-3A, as well as Most Valuable Kicker and Most Valuable Punter in the division. Horne was first-team All-State in Class 3A, too.
Hunter Pollack-Bavetta
Senior
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Voted as Region 2-5A’s Most Outstanding Kicker, Pollack-Bavetta finished 55 of 57 on PATs and 11 of 14 on field goals while also recording nine touchbacks on kickoff. Pollack-Bavetta was named first-team All-State in Class 5A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB — Eli Joe, Choctaw Central
QB — Marcus Beamon, Philadelphia
RB — Chance Greer, Philadelphia
WR — Jamar Grace, Kemper County
WR — Isiah Johnson, Newton
WR — Bryceton Spencer, Neshoba Central
WR — Dedrick McWilliams, Neshoba Central
OL — Roscoe Tucker, Northeast Lauderdale
OL — Trey Mathis, Newton County Academy
OL — Jaylon Brazzle, Neshoba Central
OL — Omar Gowdy, Meridian
OL — Paxton George, West Lauderdale
ATH — Quacedric Walk, Southeast Lauderdale
ATH — Daniel Hill, Meridian
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Ja’Shawn Mathis, Neshoba Central
DL — Dontavius Janier, Newton
DL — Eli Bates, West Lauderdale
DL — Jeron Watts, Clarkdale
LB — Dalton Bishop, West Lauderdale
LB — Dillon Williamson, West Lauderdale
LB — Eli Rigdon, Union
LB — Tristan Wallace, Union
LB — Keshawn Lofton, Newton
DB — QuinDarrius Jones, Meridian
DB — Ky’Yon Harris, Union
DB — Jett Calvert, West Lauderdale
DB — Jordan Nix, West Lauderdale
DB — Heaven Coleman, Kemper County
SECOND-TEAM KICKERS
Zagar Cooper, Lamar
Cooper Luke, West Lauderdale