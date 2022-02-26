 Skip to main content
2021 Premier Preps Football Team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Eli Anderson.jpg

Eli Anderson

Senior

Quarterback

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Anderson made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game after finishing 214 of 343 for 3,383 and 42 touchdowns passing for the Rockets while also rushing 74 times for 433 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the Offensive MVP in Region 2-5A and was named second-team All-State.

Kenyon Clay.jpg

Kenyon Clay

December graduate

Athlete

Union

Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection in Class 3A, Clay rushed for 1,150 yards and 19 touchdowns and also passed for 703 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing multiple games in 2021 due to an injury. He was the Region 5-3A Player of the Year and made the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game. Clay signed with Southern Miss and graduated from Union in December.

Ja'Naylon Dupree.jpg

Ja’Naylon Dupree

Senior

Wide Receiver

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Dupree completed the 2021 season with 71 receptions for 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 10 kicks for 177 yards and a score. He was the Region 2-5A Wide Receiver of the Year, a first-team All-State selection and a Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star selection. 

JJ Grant.jpg

JJ Grant

Senior

Running Back

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: The Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A and Most Valuable Player in Region 4-4A, Grant rushed 308 times for 2612 yards and 25 touchdowns and also had 108 kick return yards. He made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.

Tyron Henderson.jpg

Tyron Henderson

Senior

Wide Receiver

Newton County

Why he’s here: Henderson had a standout season to help Newton County reach the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, finishing with 66 catches for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns. Henderson signed to continue his football career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Seth Jackson.jpg

Seth Jackson

Senior

Offensive Line

Enterprise

Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-3A and second-team All-State selection in Class 3A, Jackson graded out with a 92% average on the season at offensive tackle and only allowed one sack in 2021.  

Logan Johnson.jpg

Logan Johnson

Senior

Offensive Line

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: Johnson had a blocking grade yearly average of 81% and finished with 67 pancakes for the Knights in 2021. He was named Region 4-4A’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman and was also a Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State selection in Class 4A. 

Cleveland McAfee.jpg

Cleveland McAfee

Senior

Offensive line

Philadelphia

Why he’s here: A four-year starter, McAfee used his 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame to earn a spot on the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ Class 2A All-State team as a first-teamer. He was also first-team All-Region 5-2A.

Dicenzo Miller Jr..jpg

Dicenzo Miller Jr.

Senior

Running Back

Kemper County

Why he’s here: The son of former Mississippi State running back Dicenzo Miller, Miller Jr. rushed 127 times for 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns to help Kemper County reach the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. He also caught 18 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He was named first-team All-State in MHSAA Class 2A. 

Cameron Pascal.jpg

Cameron Pascal

Senior

Offensive Line

Union

Why he’s here: A Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star selection, Pascal finished the 2021 season with 58 pancakes on the offensive line and also had 15 tackles and four tackles for loss for the Yellowjackets on defense. He was named Region 5-3A’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.

Trey Posey.jpg

Trey Posey

Senior

Tight End

Philadelphia

Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection in Class 2A, Posey finished the 2021 season with 25 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made first-team All-Region 5-2A.

Tyreke Snow.jpg

Tyreke Snow

Junior

Athlete

Newton

Why he’s here: The offensive MVP of his division, Snow finished the 2021 season 137 of 175 for 2,341 yards and 27 touchdowns passing while rushing 131 times for 812 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also a defensive back, he tallied 56 tackles and five interceptions. Snow was named first-team All-State in Class 2A.

Aaron Steele.jpg

Aaron Steele

Senior

Quarterback

Kemper County

Why he’s here: Steele was a true dual-threat for Kemper County this season, as he finished 116-for-206 passing for 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing 219 times for 1,703 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-State in MHSAA Class 2A.

Jonathan Vaughn.jpg

Jonathan Vaughn

Senior

Athlete

Meridian

Why he’s here: Splitting time by lining up at receiver and running back, Vaughn finished the 2021 season with 1,403 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns for Meridian. He was named second-team All-State in MHSAA Class 6A and also made the All-Region 3-6A team.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Dylan Brown.jpg

Dylan Brown

Senior

Defensive Back

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: A Region 4-4A Super 22 defensive back, Brown finished the 2021 season with 58 solo tackles, 38 assists, 13 tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries. He was an All-State honorable mention in Class 4A.  

Commondre Cole.jpg

Commondre Cole

Senior

Defensive Line

West Lauderdale

Why he’s here: A first-team All-State selection and Region 4-4A’s Defensive MVP, Cole had 36 solo tackles, 21 assists, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Knights in 2021. He made the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game. 

Colin Crowder.jpg

Colin Crowder

Senior

Linebacker

Newton County

Why he’s here: In 10 games for the Cougars, Crowder finished with 102 solo tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also tallied 34 catches for 488 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense. Crowder was named first-team All-State for Class 3A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. 

Gavyn Dear.jpg

Gavyn Dear

Senior

Linebacker

Enterprise

Why he’s here: Region 5-3A’s Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-State selection, Dear had 91 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles for the Bulldogs in 2021. On offense, he rushed 115 times for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Derryon Gray.jpg

Derryon Gray

Senior

Defensive Back

Enterprise

Why he’s here: Defensively, Gray finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs. He was also a force on offense, as Gray was named Region 5-3A’s Offensive Player of the Year after going 20 of 38 for 621 yards and five touchdowns passing while rushing 74 times for 601 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was first-team All-State in Class 3A.

Jaharon Griffin.jpg

Jaharon Griffin

Senior

Linebacker

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Griffin finished the 2021 season with 153 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was first-team All-Region 2-5A, first-team All-State and made the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Colby Hollingsworth.jpg

Colby Hollingsworth

Senior

Linebacker

Newton County Academy

Why he’s here: As MAIS District 2-2A’s MVP, Hollingsworth finished the 2021 season with 151 tackles and also had 1,498 yards rushing on 215 carries for the Generals in 2021. He was selected to the MAIS All-Star game. 

Kelbee Holmes.jpg

Kelbee Holmes

Senior

Linebacker

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: A Magnolia Bowl All-Star selection, Holmes tallied 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 2021. He was first-team All-Region 2-5A. 

John Benny Jones.jpg

John Benny Jones

Junior

Linebacker

Russell Christian

Why he’s here: As the Warriors’ leader on defense, Jones had 97 solo tackles, 56 assists, two sacks and one interception to help RCA to an Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football state championship in 2021. He was an All-League linebacker and was the Defensive Player of the Year in the ACEA. Jones also played in the 2021 Gatlinburg All-American Bowl for eight-man football.

Cam McDonald.jpg

Cam McDonald

Junior

Defensive Line

Newton County

Why he’s here: McDonald finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, nine sacks, one quarterback hurry, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown to help the Cougars make it to the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.

Thad Ransier.jpg

Thad Ransier

Junior

Defensive Line

Lamar

Why he’s here: A 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive lineman, Ransier tallied 89 tackles and 11 tackles for loss for the Raiders in the 2021 season. Ransier was named first-team All-State in MAIS Class 5A, and he also made All-District and was selected the district’s defensive MVP.

Elijah Ruffin.jpg

Elijah Ruffin

Junior

Defensive Back

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 2-5A selection, Ruffin tallied 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, 12 pass breakups and one fumble recovery return for a touchdown. Ruffin also played wide receiver for the Rockets, catching 48 passes for 742 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Kezerrian Wash.jpg

Kezerrian Wash

Senior

Defensive Back

Newton

Why he’s here: Wash finished first-team All-Region 5-2A after tallying 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one fumble return for a touchdown. He also had 32 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns on offense. A South Alabama commit, Wash was named second-team All-State in Class 2A.

Maxton Woodward.jpg

Maxton Woodward

Senior

Defensive Line

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 2-5A and second-team All-State selection in Class 5A, Woodward finished the eseason with 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. He was also selected to the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.

Mason Horne.jpg

Mason Horne

Senior

Clarkdale

Why he’s here: Horne averaged 42 yards per punt for Clarkdale and made 48 of 52 PATs while also going 4 of 5 in field goal attempts and kicking nine touchbacks. Horne also had 806 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and 309 yards and seven touchdowns receiving for the Bulldogs. He was named Most Valuable Special Teams Player in Region 5-3A, as well as Most Valuable Kicker and Most Valuable Punter in the division. Horne was first-team All-State in Class 3A, too.

Hunter Bavetta.jpg

Hunter Pollack-Bavetta

Senior

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Voted as Region 2-5A’s Most Outstanding Kicker, Pollack-Bavetta finished 55 of 57 on PATs and 11 of 14 on field goals while also recording nine touchbacks on kickoff. Pollack-Bavetta was named first-team All-State in Class 5A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Eli Joe, Choctaw Central

QB — Marcus Beamon, Philadelphia

RB — Chance Greer, Philadelphia

WR — Jamar Grace, Kemper County

WR — Isiah Johnson, Newton

WR — Bryceton Spencer, Neshoba Central

WR — Dedrick McWilliams, Neshoba Central

OL — Roscoe Tucker, Northeast Lauderdale

OL — Trey Mathis, Newton County Academy

OL — Jaylon Brazzle, Neshoba Central

OL — Omar Gowdy, Meridian

OL — Paxton George, West Lauderdale

ATH — Quacedric Walk, Southeast Lauderdale

ATH — Daniel Hill, Meridian

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Ja’Shawn Mathis, Neshoba Central

DL — Dontavius Janier, Newton

DL — Eli Bates, West Lauderdale

DL — Jeron Watts, Clarkdale

LB — Dalton Bishop, West Lauderdale

LB — Dillon Williamson, West Lauderdale

LB — Eli Rigdon, Union

LB — Tristan Wallace, Union

LB — Keshawn Lofton, Newton

DB — QuinDarrius Jones, Meridian

DB — Ky’Yon Harris, Union

DB — Jett Calvert, West Lauderdale

DB — Jordan Nix, West Lauderdale

DB — Heaven Coleman, Kemper County

SECOND-TEAM KICKERS

Zagar Cooper, Lamar

Cooper Luke, West Lauderdale

