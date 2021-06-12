2021 Premier Preps Baseball Team

Brooks Buchanan
Senior
Outfielder
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Buchanan led the Knights with a .425 batting average this past season and hit nine doubles, one triple and one home run to help West Lauderdale win the MHSAA Class 4A state championship. He was first-team All-Region 4-4A selection and second-team Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 4A All-State.
Jaylon Buckley
Designated hitter
Senior
Union
Why he’s here: Buckley hit .435 on the season with five doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Yellowjackets. He was a Mississippi Association of Coaches Classes 1-2A South All-Star selection. Buckley will continue his baseball career at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Cal Culpepper
Sophomore
Infielder/pitcher
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A Southern Miss commit, Culpepper finished the season with a .444 batting average, a .573 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 24 stolen bases for the Bulldogs. As a pitcher, Culpepper finished with a 2.07 ERA and struck out 71 batters in 44 innings of work. He was also a first-team Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State selection for MHSAA Class 3A.
Liam Gilbert
Junior
Catcher
Lamar
Why he’s here: A first-team All-District selection for Lamar, Gilbert had a .406 batting average and a .614 slugging percentage after hitting seven doubles and five home runs on the year. He also drove in 31 runs for the Raiders.
Cade Hall
Senior
Outfielder/pitcher
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: An East Central Community College signee, Hall was an All-Region 3-5A selection after hitting .351 on the season with a .547 on-base percentage, three doubles, one triple, one home run, 10 RBIs, 43 runs scored and 23 stolen bases for the Rockets. As a pitcher, he had a 2.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 24 innings of work.
Ramie Harrison
Senior
Infielder
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Harrison was selected Region 3-5A’s Most Valuable Player after finishing with a .474 average, a .551 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, two home runs, 33 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 11 stolen bases for the Rockets this season. He was a Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star selection for Classes 5-6A and signed with East Central Community College.
Leighton Jenkins
Senior
Infielder
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Coming off a State Games Player of the Year award for 2020, Jenkins batted .340 for the Knights with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 37 runs scored to help West Lauderdale win the MHSAA Class 4A state title. He was first-team All-Region 4-4A and a Mississippi Association of Coaches first-team All-State selection for Class 4A.
Colson Thompson
Junior
Outfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: Thompson batted .363 on the season with a .481 on-base percentage for the Bulldogs along with 21 stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples, 36 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Thompson was named a Mississippi Association of Coaches second-team All-State selection in Class 3A.
Houston Wedgeworth
Junior
Pitcher/infielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: Wedgeworth was the Bulldogs’ ace this season as he pitched to a 1.07 ERA and had 124 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings of work. He also batted .363 on the season with a .481 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 RBIs and 33 runes scored. Wedgeworth is an East Central Community College commit and was named a Mississippi Association of Coaches second-team All-State selection in Class 3A.
Hayze West
Senior
Pitcher
Newton County
Why he’s here: A first-team Region 5-4A selection, West tallied 78 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings of work for the Cougars, finishing the season with a 2.77 ERA. He also batted .402 on the season with three home runs, one triple, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs. West was a second-team Class 4A All-State selection by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Mason Willis
Senior
Pitcher
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: As the Knights’ No. 1 starter, Willis finished the season with a 1.14 ERA while striking out 89 batters and only walking 17 in 61 1/3 innings pitched. He was named Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Pitcher and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 4A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Will Wood
Junior
Infielder
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Wood was named his team’s Most Valuable Player and was an All-Region 5-3A selection after hitting .504 on the season with a .546 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, 11 RBIs and 43 runs scored. He also stole 40 bases and was only caught stealing four times. Wood was a second-team All-State selection in Class 3A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.