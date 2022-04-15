 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 PREMIER PREPS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Yazzlyn Alex.jpg

Yazzlyn Alex

Freshman

Attacking/holding midfielder; forward

Choctaw Central

Why she’s here: Alex was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Midfielder and was a first-team All-Region selection after scoring 11 goals on the season. Choctaw Central head coach Cambry York said Alex’s strengths as a player are ball handling, accurate shooting from long range, speed and passing ability. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.

Kaylee Avant.jpg

Kaylee Avant

Sophomore

Attacking midfielder

Newton County 

Why she’s here: Avant was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player and was a first-team All-Region selection after tallying 37 goals and 10 assists to help lead the Lady Cougars. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection. 

Macie Barham.jpg

Macie Barham

Eighth grade

Midfielder/sweeper

Northeast Lauderdale

Why she’s here: Barham was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player and was a first-team All-Region selection after she finished the season with 25 goals — the most for the 2021-22 Lady Trojans — and five assists. According to her coach, Candice Maloney, Barham also led the team in steals and saves.

Emily Benthall.jpg

Emily Benthall

Senior

Midfielder

West Lauderdale

Why she’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star selection, Benthall helped lead the Lady Knights to the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs with eight goals and nine assists. She was named first-team All-Region 4-4A and signed with Meridian Community College. 

Ella Jai Elliott.jpg

Ella Jai Elliott

Freshman

Center attacking midfielder

Neshoba Central

Why she’s here: Elliott finished the 2021-22 season with 17 goals and one assist for the Lady Rockets. Neshoba Central coach Jared Lee said Elliott is a humble and disciplined player who still has plenty of untapped potential. “Her speed and agility on the ball coupled with her ability to make players miss is an asset for her and the team in multiple positions. She isn’t without defensive ability, though. We often played her as a holding mid when we struggled to win the ball back in the midfield in order to put a strong player between our opponents and our back line.”

Brooke Gibson.jpg

Brooke Gibson

Junior

Midfielder

Clarkdale

Why she’s here: A Central Mississippi All-Star selection, Gibson finished the 2021-22 season with 18 goals and 11 assists, earning her first-team All-Region honors. She was also named her team’s Offensive Player of the Year. 

Kaylee Harrison.jpg

Kaylee Harrison

Junior

Forward/midfielder

West Lauderdale

Why she’s here: A first-team selection in MHSAA All-Region 4-4A, Harrison was a key player for the Lady Knights as she finished with 18 goals and 11 assists on the season. She was named Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player and was a Central Mississippi All-Star selection. 

AK Humphries.jpg

Anna Kate Humphries

Junior

Goalkeeper

West Lauderdale

Why she’s here: Humphries played a major role in the Lady Knights’ defensive success this past season as opponents only scored 12 goals on her all winter. She finished her junior campaign with 16 shutouts and was a first-team selection in MHSAA All-Region 4-4A.

Anniston Monsour.jpg

Anniston Monsour

Sophomore

Forward

Lamar

Why she’s here: Despite suffering a season-ending injury prior to the Lady Raiders’ postseason contests, Monsour finished the fall with 22 goals. She was selected All-District in MAIS Division II Central and was named to the preseason All-MAIS soccer team.

Raiyleigh Perry.jpg

Raiyleigh Perry

Freshman

Forward/attacking midfielder

Choctaw Central

Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 4-4A selection, Perry scored 18 goals on the season. Choctaw Central head coach Cambry York said Perry’s strengths as a player are sharp shooting, ball-handling skills, breakaway speed and patience. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection. 

Katie Brooke Smith.jpg

Katie Brooke Smith

Junior

Goalkeeper

Clarkdale

Why she’s here: Smith was named her team’s Defensive Player of the Year after finishing the season with 12 shutouts at keeper. She also occasionally came out of the goal and tallied four goals and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Smith was a Central Mississippi All-Star selection. 

Sarah Pierce Swift.jpg

Sarah Pierce Swift

Junior

Center midfielder

Lamar

Why she’s here: A junior captain for the Lady Raiders, Swift finished the season with 11 assists and three goals, earning her a spot on the All-MAIS Division II soccer team. She was also a standout this past summer, being named the State Games of Mississippi’s Female Athlete of the Year and the team camp Most Valuable Player at Meridian Community College’s summer camp.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video