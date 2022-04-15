2021-22 PREMIER PREPS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Yazzlyn Alex
Freshman
Attacking/holding midfielder; forward
Choctaw Central
Why she’s here: Alex was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Midfielder and was a first-team All-Region selection after scoring 11 goals on the season. Choctaw Central head coach Cambry York said Alex’s strengths as a player are ball handling, accurate shooting from long range, speed and passing ability. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Kaylee Avant
Sophomore
Attacking midfielder
Newton County
Why she’s here: Avant was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player and was a first-team All-Region selection after tallying 37 goals and 10 assists to help lead the Lady Cougars. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Macie Barham
Eighth grade
Midfielder/sweeper
Northeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Barham was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player and was a first-team All-Region selection after she finished the season with 25 goals — the most for the 2021-22 Lady Trojans — and five assists. According to her coach, Candice Maloney, Barham also led the team in steals and saves.
Emily Benthall
Senior
Midfielder
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star selection, Benthall helped lead the Lady Knights to the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs with eight goals and nine assists. She was named first-team All-Region 4-4A and signed with Meridian Community College.
Ella Jai Elliott
Freshman
Center attacking midfielder
Neshoba Central
Why she’s here: Elliott finished the 2021-22 season with 17 goals and one assist for the Lady Rockets. Neshoba Central coach Jared Lee said Elliott is a humble and disciplined player who still has plenty of untapped potential. “Her speed and agility on the ball coupled with her ability to make players miss is an asset for her and the team in multiple positions. She isn’t without defensive ability, though. We often played her as a holding mid when we struggled to win the ball back in the midfield in order to put a strong player between our opponents and our back line.”
Brooke Gibson
Junior
Midfielder
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: A Central Mississippi All-Star selection, Gibson finished the 2021-22 season with 18 goals and 11 assists, earning her first-team All-Region honors. She was also named her team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Kaylee Harrison
Junior
Forward/midfielder
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: A first-team selection in MHSAA All-Region 4-4A, Harrison was a key player for the Lady Knights as she finished with 18 goals and 11 assists on the season. She was named Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player and was a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Anna Kate Humphries
Junior
Goalkeeper
West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Humphries played a major role in the Lady Knights’ defensive success this past season as opponents only scored 12 goals on her all winter. She finished her junior campaign with 16 shutouts and was a first-team selection in MHSAA All-Region 4-4A.
Anniston Monsour
Sophomore
Forward
Lamar
Why she’s here: Despite suffering a season-ending injury prior to the Lady Raiders’ postseason contests, Monsour finished the fall with 22 goals. She was selected All-District in MAIS Division II Central and was named to the preseason All-MAIS soccer team.
Raiyleigh Perry
Freshman
Forward/attacking midfielder
Choctaw Central
Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 4-4A selection, Perry scored 18 goals on the season. Choctaw Central head coach Cambry York said Perry’s strengths as a player are sharp shooting, ball-handling skills, breakaway speed and patience. She was also a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Katie Brooke Smith
Junior
Goalkeeper
Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Smith was named her team’s Defensive Player of the Year after finishing the season with 12 shutouts at keeper. She also occasionally came out of the goal and tallied four goals and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Smith was a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Sarah Pierce Swift
Junior
Center midfielder
Lamar
Why she’s here: A junior captain for the Lady Raiders, Swift finished the season with 11 assists and three goals, earning her a spot on the All-MAIS Division II soccer team. She was also a standout this past summer, being named the State Games of Mississippi’s Female Athlete of the Year and the team camp Most Valuable Player at Meridian Community College’s summer camp.