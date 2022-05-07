 Skip to main content
2021-22 Premier Preps Girls Basketball Team

Kylinn Bell

Junior

Point guard

Choctaw Central

Why she’s here: A key member of Choctaw Central MHSAA Class 4A state championship team, Bell averaged 10.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per contest to help lead the Lady Warriors to a 29-4 season. Bell was also the Defensive Player of the Year in Region 4-4A.

Mattison Bell

Sophomore

Guard

Choctaw Central

Why she’s here: Bell scored 12.8 points per game, tallied 3.9 rebounds per contest and dished out 2.6 assists per game to help the Lady Warriors to a 29-4 record and an MHSAA Class 4A state championship. She was also named to the All-Tournament team.

Dacia Bostic

Senior

Forward/guard

Quitman

Why she’s here: MHSAA Region 5-4A’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row, Bostic averaged 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, four blocks, 2.8 assists and four steals per game to help Lady Panthers to a 23-9 record and a second-round berth in the Class 4A postseason. She was also a 70% free throw shooter and a Magnolia State All-Star selection. 

Jaiden Burnside

Junior 

Guard/forward

Philadelphia

Why she’s here: Burnside scored 334 points during the 2021-22 season for the Lady Tornadoes, good for 15 points per contest. Splitting time at point guard, shooting guard and small forward, Burnside led the team in 3s and was both an All-Region 5-2A and All-Tournament selection for Philadelphia.

Hama’ya Fielder

Senior

Guard

Neshoba Central

Why she’s here: A Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection, Fielder was named the MHSAA Region 3-5A Most Valuable Player after averaging 15.6 points, three rebounds, two steals and three assists per contest to help Neshoba Central to an undefeated 33-0 season and an MHSAA Class 5A state championship. Fielder was also a first-team All-State selection by The Clarion-Ledger.

Aryah Grace

Freshman

Guard

Lamar

Why she’s here: Grace was named her team’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 610 points for Lamar this season, good for 18.5 points per contest. She also tallied 9.1 rebounds per game and was an All-District selection for the Lady Raiders.

Audrianna Harris

Sophomore

Point guard/shooting guard

Quitman

Why she’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-4A selection, Harris average 9.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.4 assists per game and also had 213 deflections on the season, good for 6.7 per contest. Quitman girls basketball coach Jennie Vance called Harris the best returning player from a team that finished 23-9 overall and made it to the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason.

Lilly Hollingsworth

Junior

Guard

Newton County Academy

Why she’s here: Hollingsworth helped the Lady Generals to a 25-10 record and a Final Four finish in the state tournament after scoring 15.6 points per game and tallying 8.1 rebounds per contest. She was the Most Valuable Player in MAIS Class 3A District 2 and was named All-MAIS in Class 3A.

Shaylynn Hunter

Junior

Guard

Neshoba Central

Why she’s here: Hunter averaged 10.3 points, five rebounds, two steals and three assists per contest to help Neshoba Central to an undefeated 33-0 season and an MHSAA Class 5A state championship. She was selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches North-South All-Star game and was named All-Region 3-5A. 

Carly Keats

Senior

Guard

Neshoba Central

Why she’s here: Keats was a Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen and was the Most Valuable Player in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game. She averaged 14.2 points, two rebounds, two steals and four assists per game to help Neshoba Central to an undefeated 33-0 season and an MHSAA Class 5A state championship, being named MVP in the championship game. Keats will continue her basketball career at Jones College.

Remini Nickey

Senior

Point Guard

Newton County

Why she’s here: Nickey helped the Lady Cougars reach the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals after averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds, three steals and 1.8 assists per game. She was the Region 5-4A Defensive Player of the Year and was honorable mention All-State. Nickey signed to continue her basketball career at Pearl River Community College. 

Debreasha Powe

Senior

Guard

Meridian

Why she’s here: A Mississippi State signee, Powe averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per contest to help Meridian High School to its first state championship in girls basketball. She was the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year, an All-State selection in MHSAA Class 6A and made Team Mississippi in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Basketball Game. 

Kamyia Russell 

Senior

Guard

Union

Why she’s here: Russell helped the Lady Yellowjackets to a 28-4 record, a Region 5-3A championship and a state semifinal berth in the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs after averaging 17 points, four rebounds and five assists per contest. She was also a Magnolia State All-Star selection, an All-Region 5-3A selection, an All-Tournament selection and an All-State selection.

Zia Shields

Senior

Guard

Newton

Why she’s here: A member of Newton’s 2019 state championship squad, Shields made the Premier Preps team for the third year in a row after tallying 25 points per game for the Lady Tigers. She was named MHSAA Region 5-2A’s Most Valuable Player and signed with Pearl River Community College to continue her basketball career.

Ky’Miyah Williams

Senior

Point guard

Southeast Lauderdale

Why she’s here: A two-time All-Region selection, Williams scored 15.1 points per game for the Lady Tigers while shooting 72.4% from the free-throw line. She also tallied 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest. Williams is currently undecided on where she will play in college.

