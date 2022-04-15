2021-22 PREMIER PREPS BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Avery Anders
Senior
Center midfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: Anders was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star soccer team after he finished the season with 19 goals and 14 assists. He was named first-team All-Region for the fourth consecutive season and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
Chance Anderson
Sophomore
Striker
Meridian
Why he’s here: The standout sophomore from Meridian High School finished the 2021-22 season with 32 goals in 17 games played for the Wildcats while also dishing out 17 assists. His coach, Josh Johnson, said Anderson scored 12 goals in a tournament the first time he took the field for the Wildcats. “What you’re seeing is a generational player and someone who’s going someplace,” Johnson said. “He has really good potential.”
Griffin Bailey
Senior
Goalkeeper
Newton County
Why he’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star selection, Bailey finished the 2021-22 season with nine clean sheets for the Cougars and also briefly came out of the goal this winter to tally two goals and one assist. He was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Goalkeeper and was a first-team All-Region selection. Bailey signed with Jones College.
Hayden Burrage
Senior
Center midfielder
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Burrage finished the 2020-21 season with 12 goals and eight assists for the Rockets to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with Meridian Community College to continue his soccer career.
Cal Culpepper
Junior
Center midfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region selection for the second consecutive year, Culpepper finished the 2021-22 season with 16 goals and 15 assists for the Bulldogs to help them to a divisional championship and a berth in the second round of the MHSAA Class I postseason.
Addison Dees
Senior
Striker
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Dees was a key player for the Rockets this winter as he finished with seven goals and four assists on the year to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
Ian Graham
Junior
Winger/forward
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: The Offensive Most Valuable Player for his team this past season, Graham finished with 25 goals and 18 assists to help the Bulldogs win their division and make it to the second round of the MHSAA Class I playoffs. He led his team in assists for four straight seasons and was first-team All-Region for the fourth consecutive year.
Mason Horne
Senior
Center back/center midfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: The Defensive Most Valuable Player for his team this past season, Horne tallied six goals and one assist for the Bulldogs and was selected as a Central Mississippi All-Star for the second consecutive year. He was also named first-team All-Region for the third season in a row and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
Graham Lewis
Senior
Forward/winger
Newton County
Why he’s here: Lewis was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing the 2021-22 season with 19 goals and 15 assists for the Cougars. He was a first-team All-Region selection and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
Tripp Morrow
Sophomore
Forward
Lamar
Why he’s here: An All-District selection for Lamar, Morrow finished the 2021-22 season with 15 goals and five assists. Lamar head coach Cesar Diaz said Morrow’s strengths as a player are his dribbling, his ability to finish plays, speed and passing, and he feels Morrow can play college soccer if he continues to develop.
Cobie Spencer
Senior
Left winger/striker
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Spencer was a standout scorer for the Rockets as he scored 19 goals and dished out four assists to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.
Will Wood
Senior
Midfielder
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Wood finished as his division’s leader in goals scored with 30 on the 2021-22 season, and he also dished out nine assists for the Tigers. He was selected as a Central Mississippi All-Star, was first-team All-Region and was named the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for his team.