2021-22 PREMIER PREPS BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Avery Anders.jpg

Avery Anders

Senior

Center midfielder

Clarkdale

Why he’s here: Anders was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star soccer team after he finished the season with 19 goals and 14 assists. He was named first-team All-Region for the fourth consecutive season and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career. 

Chance Anderson.jpg

Chance Anderson

Sophomore

Striker

Meridian

Why he’s here: The standout sophomore from Meridian High School finished the 2021-22 season with 32 goals in 17 games played for the Wildcats while also dishing out 17 assists. His coach, Josh Johnson, said Anderson scored 12 goals in a tournament the first time he took the field for the Wildcats. “What you’re seeing is a generational player and someone who’s going someplace,” Johnson said. “He has really good potential.”

Griffin Bailey.jpg

Griffin Bailey

Senior

Goalkeeper

Newton County

Why he’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star selection, Bailey finished the 2021-22 season with nine clean sheets for the Cougars and also briefly came out of the goal this winter to tally two goals and one assist. He was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Goalkeeper and was a first-team All-Region selection. Bailey signed with Jones College.

Hayden Burrage.jpg

Hayden Burrage

Senior

Center midfielder

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Burrage finished the 2020-21 season with 12 goals and eight assists for the Rockets to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with Meridian Community College to continue his soccer career. 

Cal Culpepper.jpg

Cal Culpepper

Junior

Center midfielder

Clarkdale

Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region selection for the second consecutive year, Culpepper finished the 2021-22 season with 16 goals and 15 assists for the Bulldogs to help them to a divisional championship and a berth in the second round of the MHSAA Class I postseason. 

Addison Dees.jpg

Addison Dees

Senior

Striker

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Dees was a key player for the Rockets this winter as he finished with seven goals and four assists on the year to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career. 

Ian Graham.jpg

Ian Graham

Junior

Winger/forward

Clarkdale

Why he’s here: The Offensive Most Valuable Player for his team this past season, Graham finished with 25 goals and 18 assists to help the Bulldogs win their division and make it to the second round of the MHSAA Class I playoffs. He led his team in assists for four straight seasons and was first-team All-Region for the fourth consecutive year.

Mason Horne.jpg

Mason Horne

Senior

Center back/center midfielder

Clarkdale

Why he’s here: The Defensive Most Valuable Player for his team this past season, Horne tallied six goals and one assist for the Bulldogs and was selected as a Central Mississippi All-Star for the second consecutive year. He was also named first-team All-Region for the third season in a row and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.

Graham Lewis.jpg

Graham Lewis

Senior

Forward/winger

Newton County

Why he’s here: Lewis was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player after finishing the 2021-22 season with 19 goals and 15 assists for the Cougars. He was a first-team All-Region selection and signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.

Tripp Morrow.jpg

Tripp Morrow

Sophomore

Forward

Lamar

Why he’s here: An All-District selection for Lamar, Morrow finished the 2021-22 season with 15 goals and five assists. Lamar head coach Cesar Diaz said Morrow’s strengths as a player are his dribbling, his ability to finish plays, speed and passing, and he feels Morrow can play college soccer if he continues to develop.  

Cobie Spencer.jpg

Cobie Spencer

Senior

Left winger/striker

Neshoba Central

Why he’s here: Spencer was a standout scorer for the Rockets as he scored 19 goals and dished out four assists to help Neshoba Central to a playoff berth in MHSAA Class 5A. He signed with East Central Community College to continue his soccer career.

Will Wood.jpg

Will Wood

Senior

Midfielder

Southeast Lauderdale

Why he’s here: Wood finished as his division’s leader in goals scored with 30 on the 2021-22 season, and he also dished out nine assists for the Tigers. He was selected as a Central Mississippi All-Star, was first-team All-Region and was named the Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for his team.

