2021-22 Premier Preps Boys Basketball Team

Jabez Blaylock
Senior
Forward
Northeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Blaylock was Northeast Lauderdale’s “sixth man” and excelled in that role, finishing with 10.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game for the Trojans. He signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College to continue his basketball career.
Davian Franklin
Freshman
Point guard
Northeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Despite only being a freshman, Franklin showed a lot of potential on the court for the Trojans this past season, finishing with 10 points, four assists and three steals per contest. Northeast Lauderdale head coach Lewis Lightsey said Franklin has great upside as a player.
Demondre Graham
Junior
Shooting guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A Mississippi Association of Coaches 1-3A All-Star selection, Graham scored 15.1 points per game and averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest to help the Tigers to an MHSAA Region 5-3A championship and a berth in the Class 3A state title game. Graham was first-team All-Region, an All-State selection and Player of the Game in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Derryon Gray
Senior
Guard
Enterprise
Why he’s here: A 41% shooter from the field, Gray tallied 17.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.3 steals per game and 2.3 assists per game for the Bulldogs. He was also an All-Region 5-3A selection for the second year in a row and finished his high school career with more than 1,000 points.
Parker Henry
Senior
Power forward
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Henry was named Region 4-4A’s Defensive Player of the Year and averaged a double-double for the Knights, scoring 16 points per game and pulling down 15 rebounds per contest. He also tallied five blocks and five assists per game for West Lauderdale. Henry signed with East Mississippi Community College to continue his basketball career.
Lebron Johnson
Freshman
Guard
Kemper County
Why he’s here: A first-team All-Region 5-2A and first-team All-Tournament selection, Johnson finished his ninth-grade season averaging 14.8 points, five assists, two steals and three rebounds per contest. Kemper County head coach Michael Stringer said Johnson accepted the challenge of being the team’s “best and most consistent player” every night.
Parr Kasper
Senior
Guard
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A threat to both drive to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc, Kasper scored more than 1,000 points in his career for the Bulldogs, averaging 18 points per game this season. He also tallied five rebounds, two assists and three steals per contest. Kasper was named first-team All-Region 5-3A and was an All-State honorable mention by Capital Sports.
Ross Polizzi
Senior
Small forward
Lamar
Why he’s here: Polizzi finished with more than 1,000 career points for the Raiders as he tallied 15 double-doubles on the season. He averaged 16.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest for Lamar, earning him All-District and MAIS All-Star honors.
K.P. Peoples
Freshman
Guard/forward
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: An All-Region 4-4A selection, Peoples finishing his ninth-grade season at West Lauderdale averaging 14 points per game, seven rebounds per game and five assists per contest.
Demarcus Powe
Senior
Point guard
Meridian
Why he’s here: The key cog for the Wildcats the past two seasons, Powe returns to the Premier Preps team after scoring 16 points per game for Meridian High School and also averaging five rebounds and three assists per contest. He was an All-Region 5-6A selection and a Magnolia State All-Star and signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to continue his basketball career.
Demontae Robinson
Senior
Guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A key member of Southeast Lauderdale’s MHSAA Region 5-3A championship team, Robinson finished third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game to help the Tigers to a berth in the Class 3A state championship game. An All-Tournament selection, Robinson signed with Meridian Community College to continue his basketball career.
Bryceton Spencer
Senior
Guard
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Spencer led Neshoba Central in points per game with 15, and he also averaged nine rebounds, two steals and one assist per conference. He was named All-Region 3-5A for the third time in his high school career and was also selected as a Magnolia State All-Star.
Thomas Tangle
Senior
Shooting guard/small forward
Choctaw Central
Why he’s here: Tangle averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest to help the Warriors to a 24-6 record and an MHSAA Class 4A playoff berth. Tangle was also a Magnolia State All-Star selection and signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to continue his basketball career.
Eli Walker
Senior
Point guard
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Walker averaged 17.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per contest to help Southeast Lauderdale to an MHSAA Region 5-3A championship and a berth in the Class 3A state championship game. He was first-team All-Region, an All-State selection and a state Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Shawn Willis
Senior
Guard
Quitman
Why he’s here: Willis averaged 16 points per game for the Panthers this past season, helping the Panthers win the MHSAA Region 5-4A tournament and advancing to the third round of the Class 4A postseason. He also tallied five assists per game, four steals per contest and four rebounds per game. Willis was first-team All-Region and Region 5-4A’s Offensive Player of the Year.