2020 Premier Preps Football — Offense and Kickers

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Kenyon Clay, Quarterback, Junior, Union
Why he's here:
Clay was 86 of 156 for 1,503 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions passing for the Yellowjackets this past season, and he also rushed 164 times for 1,300 yards — good for 8.1 yards per carry — and 27 touchdowns. He was named the Region 6-2A offensive MVP and was also second-team All-State.
Noah Heathcock, Offense line, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 5-2A selection, Heathcock was the center on Enterprise’s dominant offensive line. He graded out at 90% on the season with 21 pancakes.
Tyron Henderson, Wide receiver, Junior, Newton County
Why he’s here: Henderson was the Cougars’ main deep-play threat this season and led the team with 33 catches for 748 yards. Henderson was an all-division selection as the 5-4A Most Valuable receiver.
Miller Hodge, Wide Receiver, Senior, Lamar
Why he’s here: An MAIS All-Star selection, Hodge caught 33 passes for 747 yards and 10 TDS for the Raiders. Also a standout defensive back, Hodge finished the season with 32 tackles, two fumble recoveries for a TD and one interception. He was named to the All-District 2-5A team as well. Hodge was also named All-MAIS.
Jarquez Hunter, Running back, Senior, Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Hunter was named Mr. Football in the MHSAA Class 5A and was also named Class 5A’s MVP. He rushed 226 times for 1,687 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two TDs. He currently has offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Southern Miss, Iowa, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech and Memphis.
Jamarcus Jones, Wide receiver, Senior, Union
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and Bernard Blackwell All-Star game selection, Jones had 46 catches for 1,087 yards — 23.6 yards per catch — and 10 touchdowns this past season for the Yellowjackets. Jones was also first-team All-Region 6-2A and is committed to South Alabama.
Christian McGee, Offensive line, Senior, Newton County
Why he’s here: McGee was the anchor of the offensive line for the Cougars this season, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards. McGee was named the Division 5-4A Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.
Javaion Merrell, Offensive line, Senior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State selection, Merrell finished the season with a blocking grade yearly average of 81 percent for the season and also had 33 pancakes in nine games for the Knights this past season.
Dicenzo Miller Jr., Running back, Junior, Kemper County
Why he’s here: The son of former MSU running back Dicenzo Miller lived up to his family name. He finished this season with 152 carries for 1,545 yards and 18 TDs, good for 10.2 yards per carry. In eight of the Wildcats’ 10 games, Miller rushed for more than 100 yards. He was also named the Region 5-3A MVP and was a second-team All-State selection.
Jacob Moore, Offensive line, Senior, Union
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 6-2A selection, Moore had 82 pancakes on the season to help anchor the Yellowjackets’ offensive line. Moore is a two-time state champion powerlifter for the Yellowjackets and a returning member of the Premier Preps team. He’s committed to East Central Community College.
Jonathan Thomas, Offensive Line, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 5-2A selection, Thomas graded out at 91% this past season with 38 pancakes to help anchor a dominant Enterprise offensive line.
Carlois Walker, Running back, Senior, Newton County
Why he’s here: Walker had another standout season for the Cougars with 1,786 yards rushing on 175 carries with 20 touchdowns. As a junior, Walker rushed for 1,657 yards on 188 carries. Walker was named the Division 5-4A Most Valuable Player and was a MAC Class 4A first-team All-State running back.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Tyshun Evans, Tight end, Senior, Newton
Why he’s here: At 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Evans was a force on the football field, as he had 21 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns on offense while also tallying 47 tackles — 12 for a loss — and six sacks as a defensive end. Evans was selected first-team All-State and All-Region 2-6A.
Hayden Farrar, Wide receiver, Senior, Lamar
Why he’s here: Another two-way standout for the Raiders, Farrar finished the year with 35 receptions for 736 yards and seven TDs while also rushing for four TDs. Farrar tallied 35 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back and also had two kick returns for touchdowns. He was an All-District 2-5A selection and made the MAIS All-Star game.
Omar Gowdy, Offensive line, Junior, Meridian
Why he’s here: Gowdy was rated by his coaches as the best offensive lineman on a team that averaged 187 rushing yards per game. He was also a first-team All-Region 3-6A selection.
Daniel Hill, All-purpose athlete, Freshman, Meridian
Why he’s here: An injury shortened a promising season for this Meridian High School freshman, but he still finished with 431 yards rushing and 318 yards receiving in just four contests for Meridian High School. He was also a first-team Region 3-6A selection.
Seth Jackson, Offensive line, Junior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: A first-team All-State and All-Region 5-2A selection, Jackson graded out with an 89% average on the season and 31 pancakes to help anchor the Bulldogs’ dominant offensive line.
Logan Johnson, Offensive line, Junior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: In nine games for West Lauderdale this season, Johnson had a blocking grade yearly average of 81% and tallied 35 pancakes.
Destin Lea, Running back, Senior, Russell Christian
Why he’s here: Lea rushed 95 times for 1,014 yards — good for 10.67 yards per carry — and 15 touchdowns to help the Warriors win their fourth-straight state title. An all-league running back in the Alabama Christian Education Association, Lea was both state championship game MVP and a National All-American All-Star.
Kristian Milsap, Running back, Senior, Enterprise
Why he’s here: Milsap was part of a formidable rushing attack for the Bulldogs as he finished the 2020 season with 1,203 yards and 14 touchdowns on 145 attempts. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
Will Morris, Quarterback, Senior, Lamar
Why he’s here: Morris helped guide the Raiders to the MAIS Class 5A state semifinal round and finished the season 110 of 201 for 2,023 yards and 22 touchdowns passing. He also rushed for four touchdowns on the year.
Cameron Pascal, Offensive line, Junior, Union
Why he’s here: A second-team All-State and first-team All-Region 6-2A selection, Pascal had 86 pancakes on the season for the Yellowjackets.
Jonathan Vaughn, All-purpose athlete, Senior, Meridian
Why he’s here: An All-Region 3-6A selection, Vaughn split time between receiver and running back and amassed 1,237 all-purpose yards on the season for the Wildcats.
Will Withers, Offensive line, Senior, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: An MHSAA Class 4A All-State honorable mention, Withers had a blocking grade yearly average of 84% average in nine games for the Knights this past season along with 16 pancakes.
KICKERS
Zagar Cooper, Junior, Lamar
Why he's here: Cooper made 22 of 25 PATs on the season and was 2-for-2 in field goals for 36 and 22 yards, respectively, despite missing half the season due to injury. He also had 67% of his kickoffs go in the back of the end zone and averaged 38 yards per punt as the Raiders’ punter.
Lee Hill, Senior, Newton County
Why he's here: Hill had another standout season for the Cougars, handling all of the kicking duties for the Cougars. He was 40-for-43 on PATs, punted for a 38.2-yard average and hit 4 of 5 field goals, including one for 41 yards. Hill, who is also a standout soccer player, earned Class 4A All-State honors and was a Division 5-4A Most Valuable Punter.